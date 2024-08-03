Lee Ann Womack To Join Alan Jackson On Select Dates Of His ‘Last Call’ Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Alan Jackson introduced that fellow nation icon Lee Ann Womack will be a part of him as his particular visitor at upcoming reveals in Grand Rapids, MI (Saturday, August 24 at Van Andel Area) and Fayetteville, AR (Saturday, September 28 at Bud Walton Area).

Womack’s scheduled appearances on the tour would be the newest collaboration between the 2 artists, who’ve appeared on stage collectively a number of instances previously, together with on the Grand Ole Opry the place they carried out a duet as a part of a tribute to the legendary George Jones.

“Among the finest instances are had proper eventually name, and that is one final name that you just don’t need to miss!” Jackson acknowledged early this summer time when saying his return to the street.

Womack joins the listing of beforehand introduced particular company that features Chris Younger and Singer-songwriter James Carothers.