Lee Abrams: Winning Media Battles

Listed below are a couple of parts typically mentioned however continuously watered down and never all the time a part of the sport plan

Ideas that transcend the mission assertion. Intangibles that ought to be a part of the product DNA.

The large three are:

Ardour: You simply KNOW when a product is one created by ardour…and one which’s created strictly and purely as a for-profit solely train. The notion of ardour is a robust device

Character: That further dimension. Typically two merchandise are similar, however one kicks the opposite. “Character” is that intangible that often drives the victory.

Muscle: Making a bigger-than-life aura.

Then there’s:

CULT/MAINSTREAM: The magic steadiness. Whacked sufficient to have a cult following, mainstream sufficient to have an enormous circulation.

NUMBERS OR FANS?: Advertising folks purchase the numbers for advert gross sales to make use of, whereas programming creators flip numbers into FANS. If the “Numbers to Followers” part is lacking, the product won’t ever be greater than a utility. Utilities might be enormously profitable, however the “fan” aspect finally makes the utility invulnerable.

ER: BiggER, BettER, or no matter…”ER” the place it counts must be a spotlight.

SOUL: Ya want SOUL to chop via in right now’s soul-less setting. Soul is that intangible that may be among the many strongest aggressive instruments…and it’s off the radar in right now’s convention rooms. Soul must be developed…by individuals who have it.

ECLECTIC…ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK: Correctly channeled eclectic…executed well, is golden. Utilities are non eclectic however in media it may be highly effective

THE BODY CLOCK: Reminiscences are as vital as “now.” Basic and Archive are key phrases in peoples lives. 16-20 stay the cultural and musical roots for many that outline their M.O. as they age

SCANNABILITY: The world strikes sooner. Have to ship content material on the velocity of Now. What was the fitting size in 1960 is just too lengthy right now. What was too condensed in 1970 could also be good right now. Play on the velocity of 2024.

TUNE OUT PARANOIA: Individuals WILL tune you out—there are too many choices on the market. If you happen to’re nicely outlined and wonderful sufficient, they’ll be again. Programming to keep away from tune out will make you too secure for 2024.

INTELLECT: Will be mass attraction and mainstream. Mind is just too typically confused with elite and stiff. We’re within the period the place good is foreign money.