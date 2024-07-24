Lee Abrams: The Spirit of the Radio — Chicago’s Loop

The exploration of the launches of nice stations continues…and as we speak, it’s DA LOOP

It was 1978 after we obtained the decision from Cecil Heftel, a outstanding politician from Hawaii who additionally occurred to be a superb radio station operator. He was nice at bringing in programmers and giving them the instruments to succeed. Presumably probably the most programming-focused proprietor on the planet, pulling collectively nice stations like Y-100, 13Q, and Honolulu’s timeless KGMB.

I used to be ecstatic about getting the keys to The Loop which had morphed from WSDM, with an all-female workers “Smack Dab within the Center” that performed numerous Maria Muldaur, to a bland Album Rocker within the mid-’70s. Mr. Heftel’s 1979 directive was easy: “Pull out the stops and win.” I don’t suppose I’ve ever been as motivated to do exactly that as I used to be right here. Coming again to my house city! A metropolis screaming for an industrial power rock n roll station that oozed the character of this nice metropolis. We had the Bears, Chicago Scorching Canine, Previous Fashion Beer, and now it was time for a rock station town would proudly name their very own.

Inherited numerous good folks that ranged from a killer promotion man in Dave Logan, a street-savvy rocker in his personal proper in gross sales supervisor Jeff Schwartz, even a analysis director named Kurt Hanson, and a really younger future Chicago PD named Greg Solk. Added to that staff by bringing in guys like Steve Dahl and Sky Daniels who each knocked me out after we labored collectively at our consumer W4 in Detroit. We truly employed Steve from the native disco station…go determine

We then recruited a Program Director. Wanted a techniques man who may steadiness the madness. Jesse Bullet (rip) from KPRI San Diego match the invoice. He knew our techniques and was from a Navy household, so was good at procedures and group. Once more, to steadiness what may have gotten out of hand due to the combo of sturdy personalities.

Lastly, I wanted to finalize the blueprint for the station so there could be an excessive focus for the workers to construct and riff on. The important thing parts included:

-Gasoline-powered rock n roll. Industrial power…not the LA, NYC or London punk vibe, as an alternative extra of the stadium rock, Midwest onerous rock faculty. And there was magic is what you DIDN’T hear. No gentle rock ( we did play gentle songs so long as they had been heavy as in Pink Floyd or the ethereal aspect of Led Zeppelin), however this wasn’t the place to listen to James Taylor; No disco ( extra on that later ); no pop hits. Only a regular stream that rocked. The station had a tempo to it. Roll down your window at a cease signal, and if The Loop was blasting, you’d KNOW it was the Loop, just by its pumping sound

Eclectic parts. Previous TV themes to spontaneously rolling a aspect of Low cost Trick, there have been loads of surprises

Embracing artists. If we “co-sponsored” a live performance, we had been THERE. Engaged. The workers truly went to the exhibits and ensured station visibility was in every single place.

Personalities matched to the day half. Morning exhibits weren’t de rigueur then, so Steve Dahl and Garry Meier had been particularly designed for mornings. Sky Daniels rocked nights. Nobody was generic…everybody was of their slot for a purpose.

In-your-face manufacturing. Like many inventions on the station, they had been the primary with a gritty hard-edged manufacturing fashion that complimented the musical vibe.

A graphic identification that bled Chicago. Graffiti such as you’d see within the viaducts. Extra neighborhoods and blue-collar suburbs than Michigan Avenue. Not many graffiti logos again then.

Advertising and merchandising geared toward creating followers, not customers. From a house-branded cola to a catalog of swag to a groundbreaking TV advert that includes these “superb lips” by Loralai. It was by no means meant to be and by as we speak’s requirements is outrageous, however she turned the extremely seen station mascot. Different stations had chickens and geese, The Loop had a stunning girl. Evidently, our 16-34 closely male viewers, most well-liked that to a costumed character.

Takin’ it to the streets. Remotes, yep, however not from automotive sellers. As an alternative dwell morning exhibits from a 1,000-seat theater, proudly owning the Chicagofest at Navy Pier, a lot of jock appearances, a Steve Dahl-led band, and many others…getting out and mixing it up

It’s superb that so few stations as we speak undergo the creation of a 360-degree blueprint, choosing customary subject manufacturing, drained slogans, and an wherever USA presentation. Autopilot.

One stunt, after pulling the set off on the brand new look and sound, Steve Dahl tapped into the anti-disco craze. It’s disturbing to listen to people consult with this as racist. That was utterly off the radar, it was about:

Rock was about energy guitars and actual drummers

Disco was about electronics

Rock was about sweaty dwell stadium occasions with competition seating

Disco was about slick golf equipment with a bouncer in case you didn’t look scorching sufficient

Rock was lengthy hair

Disco was about respectable properly coiffed hair

Rock was about listening ( loudly )

Disco was about dancing

Rock was about smoking dope and groovin’

Disco was about cocaine and champagne

Rock was about dressing down

Disco was about dressing up

Rock was for the common man ( and lady)

Disco was concerning the trend centered

The listing goes on, and Steve acknowledged the polar reverse from the rock n roll POV, and magnified it by the lens of the station. The ironic factor is that precisely the identical time of disco demolition, my companion Kent Burkhart created the disco format at New York’s WKTU which went to #1 12+ in 90 days. Similar time…identical workplace. You may say we had been format various.

As soon as The Loop hit its groove, which was nearly quick, they soared to 7.3, quantity two solely behind WGN and the Cubs.

Loop listeners had been a military and the station was as Chicago as an Italian Beef Sandwich, however by design, it wasn’t the glitzy lakefront…it was the soul of town…it was one thing people from Chicagoland may name their very own. The consequence was a FAN base. I recall visiting Arbitron exterior of Baltimore to guage the scores diaries. They had been loaded with feedback, normally one thing in magic marker like “Loop Rocks!” By no means noticed something fairly prefer it.

The stations evolution over a few years is a bit of checkered with a lot of highs and lows, now enjoying Christian Comfortable Rock, however when it rocked it rocked and when it rolled it rolled, in a radio journey that helped outline rock n roll radio.