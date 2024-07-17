Lee Abrams: The Magic Of New Ideas

To be concerned in creating or contributing to the following technology of groundbreaking media, we should totally embody that imaginative and prescient. It can’t be faked. It requires full dedication on each stage. Whereas last-generation corporations might try to comply with swimsuit, they typically lack the soul that really drives innovation.

For instance, Sears might have bought on-line, however Amazon has change into the brand new division retailer. NBC might have a digital web site, however Netflix is the brand new community “television” model. Your native radio station might stream on-line, however Apple and Spotify have change into the brand new streaming giants. The purpose is, you possibly can’t merely “sorta” revolutionize. You could totally decide to the trigger. This can be a enormous benefit for many who do.

As a way to design the long run, we should perceive the previous. Each reinvention I’ve been concerned in, from FM to XM to Swatch to MTV to heritage bands, has all the time been primarily based on understanding the roots, the fundamentals. This idea will also be seen in fantastic eating. Cooks skilled on Escoffier create wonderful new delicacies, whereas those that disregard the roots create pretentious dishes. Change typically comes from outdoors the borders of a enterprise, however having a transparent and deep historical past, in addition to the willingness and aptitude to interrupt away from that historical past, is what creates sensible new merchandise that join with the mainstream.

A key side of our method is to be free from vanity. Whereas creatives might imagine they see life on the next stage, techies might consider they maintain the code to the long run, and executives might have levels in vanity from Ivy League faculties, you will need to channel that vanity into motion. There isn’t any one to impress aside from our followers. By impressing them, the press, accolades, satisfaction, and success will naturally comply with. Once we attempt to impress one another, it solely results in bullshit and politics.

It’s about:

A becoming a member of collectively of sensible new programming and sensible new know-how as one power molded by visionary management.

Hand-picking a employees of individuals with extraordinary aptitude and angle, after which reworking them to be taught the type and vibe.

Representing the brand new mainstream, embracing multiculturalism, having a excessive bullshit radar, and being grounded within the streets quite than skyscrapers.

Anchoring with gorgeous new programming that drives the necessity for others to be on our platform. The know-how and distribution we’ve is the fact answer, whereas the programming is the magic answer. Different manufacturers will clearly see that.

Recognizing that there’s extra innovation coming from a filmmaker in Berlin than from a community convention room in NYC or LA. We dwell in a world actuality, and fast-food corporations figured that out many years in the past.

Being warped, however in a great way. We bend tradition quite than echoing it.

Having a clear and clear management construction void of politics. Everybody does what they do greatest. Of their lane.

Being cautious in listening to others. We hear fastidiously, however we’re selective. Our key aggressive benefit is the sheep issue, amplified by the blogosphere. Listening to the improper folks inhibits unique pondering, and competitors tends to be sheepish quite than frighteningly unique.

Recognizing that American media tends to be white bread, common, dumb, and over-researched. As an alternative of whining, we take motion. We attempt for multiculturalism, above-average high quality, and conduct analysis after the very fact to confirm unique pondering, quite than letting it block us.

Following a hiring mantra of excessive IQ/low BS and no drama.

Delivering what persons are pondering, whether or not it’s good, dangerous, or ugly.

The magic is in evolving concepts to motion…or not less than making an attempt.