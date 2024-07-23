LeBron James to be the U.S. male flag bearer at Paris Olympics opening ceremony : NPR

toggle caption Giuseppe Cacace/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — LeBron James might be one in every of two American athletes to hold the U.S. flag in the course of the opening ceremony of this summer season’s Olympic Video games in Paris, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee introduced Monday.

The U.S. flag might be carried by two athletes, one man and one girl, as chosen by a vote of their fellow Olympic athletes. The feminine flag bearer might be introduced Tuesday, the USOPC mentioned.

James, 39, is a 20-time NBA All-Star and have become the NBA’s all-time scoring chief final yr. Within the Olympics, he has led Crew USA to medals thrice, two of them gold.

His first Olympic look got here 20 years in the past in Athens, when he was simply 19 years outdated. That group received bronze — the one time that Crew USA didn’t win the gold medal since skilled gamers had been allowed to take part beginning in 1992. After profitable gold in 2008 and 2012, James skipped the Video games in 2016 and 2021. Now, he has returned for what’s prone to be his last Olympic look.

“We’re thrilled to announce LeBron James as one in every of two flag bearers who will lead Crew USA within the Opening Ceremony, and formally open the Paris 2024 Video games,” mentioned Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC CEO. “Being chosen by your teammates to hold the flag is an amazing honor – and a testomony to LeBron’s ardour for Crew USA and his dedication to his sport.”

James was nominated to be a flag bearer by his teammate and fellow NBA All-Star Steph Curry. “We perceive how a lot of an honor it’s to be in that place, and I believe Bron’s whole profession on and off the court docket speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor,” Curry mentioned in a video nomination.

Earlier flag bearers have included girls’s basketball star Sue Fowl, a five-time Olympic gold medalist; swimmer Michael Phelps, whose 28 Olympic medals stay essentially the most ever received by a single athlete; and gymnast Simone Biles, who carried the flag at her first Olympic look in 2016 and hopes so as to add a number of extra medals to her profession complete at this summer season’s Video games.

This yr’s opening ceremony will see groups floating down the River Seine by way of the center of Paris as followers line the bridges and banks of the river to observe. The ceremony is ready to start at 1:30 p.m. Jap time.