LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead U.S. men’s basketball team past Serbia in opening Olympics game

LeBron James made his Olympic return after a 12-year absence. Kevin Durant performed for the primary time this summer season.

And the 2 most skilled Olympians on this U.S. group opened the Paris Video games — to not point out a bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal for the People — with a near-perfect present.

Durant made his first eight photographs on the way in which to 23 factors in lower than 17 minutes, James added 21 factors, 9 rebounds and 7 assists and the U.S. rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia within the Olympic opener for each groups on Saturday.

LeBron James shoots as Filip Petrusev, of Serbia, defends on the 2024 Summer season Olympics. Michael Conroy / AP



They had been a mixed 18 for 22 from the sector — 8 of 9 for Durant, 9 of 13 for James — because the U.S. had no bother with the reigning World Cup silver medalists from final summer season within the Philippines. Jrue Vacation scored 15, Devin Booker had 12 and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry every added 11 for the U.S.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 20 factors for Serbia, whereas Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14.

Each groups return to motion on Tuesday, with the U.S. taking over upstart South Sudan — a rematch of a 101-100 escape win for the People in an exhibition in London earlier this month — and Serbia assembly Puerto Rico in what might basically be an elimination sport for each groups.

Earlier than the event began, Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic — who coached in opposition to the 1992 Olympic “Dream Group” from the U.S. — mentioned this model of the American squad was even higher than that first NBA-star-filled bunch that took the world by storm on the Barcelona Video games. And when instructed of that remark a few weeks again, U.S. coach Steve Kerr laughed it off.

“When Chuck Daly coached the Dream Group, he by no means known as timeout,” Kerr mentioned.

It took all of two minutes, 41 seconds of those Olympics for Kerr to name one. Serbia jumped out to a 10-2 lead, placing the People into a fast gap. Kerr subbed Joel Embiid out for Anthony Davis after that first stoppage and issues modified in a rush; a three-point play by James halfway by the primary gave the U.S. its first lead and a lob from James to Edwards put the People up 25-20 after one.

Kevin Durant passes the ball as he heads out of bounds whereas below stress from Marko Guduric, of Serbia on the 2024 Summer season Olympics. Michael Conroy / AP



By then, the Durant present was underway.

He completed his 8-for-8 first-half exhibiting with a fadeaway, falling to the court docket, that beat the halftime buzzer for a 58-49 lead. And the lead steadily grew from there: Edwards shook freed from Serbia’s Nikola Jovic for a nifty baseline rating to make it 84-65 after three, a play so good that Curry was dancing in delight and mimicking utilizing a video-game controller on the sideline.