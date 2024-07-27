LeBron James, Coco Gauff Serve as USA Flag Bearers at 2024 Olympics

LeBron James and Coco Gauff made their nation proud as flag bearers for Group USA through the Friday, July 26, opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2 athletes had been interviewed by NBC’s Maria Taylor whereas touring down the Seine river, all three of them drenched in rain after a downfall in Paris.

“We’re seeing numerous water, first off,” Gauff, 20, joked. “But in addition some superb individuals within the crowd. A whole lot of superb athletes. We’re all right here hyped to characterize Group USA.”

Gauff gushed about sharing the flag-bearing distinction with “the GOAT right here, Mr. LeBron James.”

“I’m so excited and I can’t wait to do effectively within the Video games,” Gauff continued.

James, 39, known as being named flag bearer “an honor” that allowed he and Gauff to “characterize our tradition, characterize the place we come from.”

“It offers everyone a lot hope the place we come from,” the Lakers star continued. “That’s all we will ask for. We take it with the utmost duty.”

The NBA star and the tennis participant had been chosen by their fellow Group USA athletes to function flag bearers by a vote after Stephen Curry and Chris Eubanks nominated James and Gauff, respectively. James is the third member of USA Basketball to obtain the respect after Daybreak Staley in 2004 and Sue Chicken in 2020; Gauff, in the meantime, is the primary Group USA tennis participant to tackle the position.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to characterize the USA on this international stage, particularly in a second that may convey the entire world collectively,” James mentioned in an announcement earlier this week.

He continued: “For a child from Akron, this duty means all the pieces to not solely myself, however to my household, all the children in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many individuals throughout the nation with massive aspirations. Sports activities have the ability to convey us all collectively, and I’m proud to be part of this necessary second.”

James is returning for his fourth Olympic video games after profitable a bronze medal in 2004 and a gold medal in 2008 and 2012.

Gauff, for her half, will make her Olympics debut after withdrawing from the Tokyo video games in 2021 when she contracted Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Gauff shared on the At this time present that she “was fully shocked” by her choice as a flag bearer, including that the chance “by no means would’ve crossed my thoughts.”

“It made me cry yesterday,” she elaborated. “I didn’t wish to cry in entrance of my teammates. When Chris advised me, I used to be holding it in, however once I known as my mother, I began crying as a result of I feel it’s much more particular that so many unbelievable individuals — even now I get emotional eager about it — however so many unbelievable individuals simply assume that I’m worthy of this. It means loads, actually.”

Gauff famous that she had not but met James, however he had despatched her “phrases of encouragement” by way of social media previously.

As for her delayed Olympics debut following her 2021 withdrawal, she mentioned, “It’s loopy how a few of the darkest moments in your life can prep you for the largest one.”

She concluded: “And never solely am I right here, enjoying my first Olympics, I’ve the respect to be the flag bearer, which is one thing I by no means thought in my lifetime. I normally have targets, and I wouldn’t say predict, however I imagine I can do sure issues. And I undoubtedly would by no means have believed or predicted that I might do that.”