LeBron James agrees to 2-year extension with Lakers: Source

LeBron James is making it official: He’s coming again for a record-tying twenty second season within the NBA, one the place the league’s all-time scoring chief might share the ground along with his son Bronny as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has agreed to a two-year contract to stay with the Lakers, an individual with information of the negotiations mentioned Wednesday. The second 12 months of the deal is at James’ choice and means he might change into a free agent once more subsequent summer season, mentioned the particular person, who spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity as a result of the settlement had not been introduced publicly.

ESPN reported that the Lakers and James’ agent, Klutch Sports activities CEO Wealthy Paul, might agree on a wage barely lower than the max that James might have gotten — a transfer that might hold the staff from reaching the second apron and protect some roster flexibility going ahead.

Both manner, the expectation is that James will make round $50 million — give or take a little bit bit — this coming season, pushing his profession on-court earnings to round $530 million and making him the primary participant in NBA historical past to eclipse the $500 million mark.

Will probably be James’ twenty second season within the NBA, tying Vince Carter for the league report. The Lakers chosen Bronny James final week within the second spherical of the draft, placing them in place to have the primary on-court father-son duo in NBA historical past.

Bronny James already has signed his first NBA contract, the Lakers introduced Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal, the final of these years on the Lakers’ choice, value $7.9 million — with about $1.2 million as his rookie 12 months wage.

Getting his newest deal completed clears one logistical hurdle for LeBron James: He wanted a contract to be in place earlier than he might take the ground with USA Basketball for the beginning of its coaching camp in Las Vegas this weekend, one the place the squad will begin preparations for the Paris Olympics. James will play within the Olympics for the fourth time, his first since serving to the U.S. win gold on the 2012 London Video games.

He’ll flip 40 in December and averaged 25.7 factors, 7.3 rebounds and eight.3 assists final season — because the oldest energetic participant within the league.

Not solely is James the all-time chief in factors (40,474), however he’s fourth in assists (11,009), sixth in video games performed (1,492) and eighth in each 3-pointers made (2,410) and steals (2,275).

His 20 All-Star alternatives is a report, as are his 20 appearances on the All-NBA staff. He holds the information for being each the youngest participant, and oldest participant, to make an All-NBA squad.

James turned the youngest to make All-NBA when he was voted onto the staff for the 2004-05 season. This previous season, he turned the primary participant to be age 39 or older in what turned an All-NBA marketing campaign.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan had been each only a few days from turning 39 when the common seasons resulted in what turned their closing All-NBA campaigns, Abdul-Jabbar’s being 1985-86 and Duncan’s being 2014-15. James performed in 71 video games this previous season, the final 42 of these coming after he turned 39.

