Learn About Taiwan High Mountain Oolong Tea

Writer

Ray Lee

Revealed

August 4, 2009

Phrase depend

658

Taiwan is an island situated in East Asia off the coast of China. It’s sure to the east by the Pacific Ocean. The island is roughly 245 miles lengthy and 90 miles vast. When the portuguese explorers first noticed the island, they have been impressed by its magnificence. Subsequently, they named the island formosa. Oolong tea is usually produced in Taiwan, Southeast China, Vietnam and Indonesia. Amongst them, Taiwan is an important oolong tea manufacturing space. Taiwan Oolong tea has been standard worldwide for over 150 years. It’s alos generally known as Formosa oolong tea. The best high quality and grade of oolong tea are principally excessive mountain oolong tea which implies the tea that grows from 1000 meters above sea stage to roughly 2600 meters. As a matter of reality, rising tea on excessive mountain areas prices far more than planting on low altitudes. It is likely one of the the reason why costs of excessive mountain teas are proportional to its tea plantation altitude. One Taiwanese kg (1 Taiwanese kg is the same as 600 grams) of first grade excessive mountain oolong tea can promote between 60 USD to 300 USD or extra within the Taiwan market. Though it’s costly, Taiwan excessive altitude tea continues to be liked by the native tea drinker in Taiwan in addition to tea drinkers internationally.

Excessive mountain oolong tea sometimes is extra wealthy, easy and aromatic and you may brew it extra instances earlier than it loses its taste. The favored representatives of Taiwan excessive mountain teas embrace Dayuling Oolong tea, Li Shan tea, Shanlinxi Oolong tea, Alishan Oolong tea and Wuling Oolong tea.

There are particular benefits for top mountain tea plantations equivalent to large amount of solar gentle, ample quantity of rain, excessive temperature distinction between day and evening and closely fertilized soils good to develop tea. Additionally, the excessive potential of foggy afternoons hinders and makes the manufacturing of first grade excessive altitude tea tough.

Throughout common days, it doesn’t take further efforts for tea farmers to deal with tea plantations. Nonetheless, issues are loads harder in the course of the harvest seasons. Tea farmers usually want to rent tea pickers that are paid by case by case foundation with transportation included. Larger wages are paid as the upper the altitude of tea plantations. Usually, skilled pickers can accumulate round 3 to five Taiwanese kg of uncooked tea leaves per hour by fingers. Tea selecting start actually early within the morning. It’s the greatest time for the tea pickers since uncooked tea leaves weigh extra as a consequence of morning dew. Nonetheless, the leaves picked throughout this time interval is just not the most effective in high quality. First grade excessive altitude tea usually requires uncooked tea leaves to be picked between 10AM to three PM. It’s because the excessive temperature at noontime permits the leaves to carry much less water. You could be questioning why doesnt the tea pickers decide throughout simply this timeframe? The truth is that tea pickers are restricted in amount and are paid by the variety of instances they will fill. If they’re allowed to work solely throughout the most effective selecting time zone, which is the most popular elements of the day, they will be unable to select sufficient uncooked tea leaves to make sufficient cash.

First grade excessive altitude tea is just not ample as a result of tea planting abilities, tea processing abilities, climate, location of tea plantation and seasons all have an effect on the style of tea. Within the excessive mountain areas, the afternoon climate often turns into foggy. This permits for the withering of uncooked tea leaves, which is considered one of tea processing steps, to be harder and causes the leaves to be much less aromatic.

The objective of rising tea in excessive altitude mountain places is to supply richer and smoother high quality teas. Even with the excessive labor prices and restricted quantity of portions which appear unavoidable, the teas produced and picked from the excessive altitude places is well worth the added expense for the enjoyment and leisure of the on a regular basis tea drinker.