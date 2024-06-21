LayerZero Airdrop Slammed For ‘Proof-Of-Donation’ Mechanism

This week, one other airdrop controversy has despatched the crypto neighborhood into havoc. Omnichain interoperability protocol LayerZero lately introduced its ZRO Token launch alongside an Airdrop for its neighborhood.

Nonetheless, traders have been shocked when the protocol introduced the brand new ‘Proof-of-Donation’ mechanism. The token’s value has dropped over 20% after launching.

LayerZero Faces Backlash For Token Airdrop

On June 14, the LayerZero Basis took X to tease an upcoming airdrop. That day, Bryan Pellegrino, the co-founder and CEO of LayerZero Labs, shared the important thing particulars of the airdrop.

The CEO revealed a 1 billion ZRO tokens provide and the neighborhood would immediately obtain 23.8% of them. He defined that 8.5% of the community-allocated tokens can be distributed on the primary day, whereas the remaining can be given all through the next 36 months.

In Might, the protocol introduced its anti-Sybil measures for the upcoming token distribution. The measures embody a self-reporting system for Sybil accounts, which supplied 15% of the meant allocation to the addresses that report itself. Moreover, LayerZero created a bounty hunter program.

Regardless of this, the protocol acquired some backlash for its distribution. Some customers imagine an 8.5% distribution on the primary day was too low. Others felt like their allotted tokens didn’t match their transaction quantity.

An x consumer shared he acquired 39.28 ZRO regardless of being among the many high 0.13% LazerZero customers. In consequence, many in contrast the ZRO airdrop to zkSync’s one.

Final week, the crypto neighborhood slammed Ethereum’s Zero-Information Layer-2 scaling resolution zkSync forward of its ZK token airdrop. On the time, traders expressed frustration with the token allocation and lack of anti-Sybil filtering.

From Hero To ZRO?

Regardless of the comparability to zkSync, it wasn’t till Thursday that the backlash intensified. Earlier than the airdrop, LayerZero Basis introduced its new claiming mechanism, ‘ Proof-of-Donation.’

Per the submit, customers should donate $0.1 in USDC, USDT, or ETH per token to assert their ZRO allocation. The donations will go on to the Protocol Guild, a collective funding mechanism for Ethereum builders.

LayerZero Basis estimated that the brand new mechanism will generate as much as $18.5 million in donations. Moreover, it supplied to match all donations as much as $10 million.

The protocol’s neighborhood shortly expressed their disagreement with the information. One consumer known as it a “Pay to Declare” airdrop, stating that “if there was a ‘milking your customers’ Olympics, LayerZero would take the gold.”

One other consumer discovered the timing disingenuous, because the announcement was made quickly earlier than the airdrop. Many traders noticed the “obligatory” nature of the donation as a slap within the face. Furthermore, some think about the brand new claiming mechanism a “tax” as an alternative of a donation.

Pellegrino addressed the criticism of X, stating that no one is pressured to donate. He added that customers aren’t entitled to the tokens:

In case you don’t need to donate… merely don’t declare. This isn’t one thing you personal, it’s one thing being supplied.

As of this writing, ZRO has gone from $4.79 to $3.39, representing a 22% drop in 4 hours.

