Law Roach Says He Wanted to Style Céline Dion to Showcase ‘How Cool’ She Is

On the July 15 episode of Keke Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Roach revealed he wanted to dress Dion in more fashion-forward looks that embodied her coolness and youthfulness

The stylist joked that “people already thought she was 60” and wanted Dion’s looks to reflect her true age at the time

The pair started working together in 2016 after Dion Googled his looks for Zendaya

The man behind Céline Dion’s 2016 fashion renaissance is opening up about his time styling the music icon.

Law Roach dished on his days dressing the “My Heart Will Go On” singer in an array of fashion-forward, headline-making looks during a July 15 episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. He revealed that he wanted freshen up the singer’s look and add more playful elements into her wardrobe, joking that people thought she was older than 48 years at the time.

“When I first started working with Celine [it] was my mission to show people how cool she was and how she was younger than we all thought,” he told Palmer. “We all grew up with her. We thought when I started working with her, people thought she was 60 already. You know what I mean? Because we grew up with her our whole lives.”

Roach, who describes himself as an “image architect,” then shared that he felt it was his mission at the time to reshape the public’s view of Dion into one that aligned with her vibrant personality.

Céline Dion leaves her hotel in Paris on March 3, 2020.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images



“I had to create a blueprint and a plan to to change people’s perception of who she was as an artist, as a woman, as a person,” the stylist told host Keke Palmer. “And so that’s kind of what I was able to prove and I I think I’ve done it with other people to kind of like elevate them who they are. Not change people, just elevate it and and change the public’s perception of who they are.”

In 2016, Roach spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about his working relationship with Dion and explained that after seeing the looks he created for Zendaya, Dion actually reached out to him.

Céline Dion leaves the ‘Art District’ apartments on June 29, 2016 in Paris, France.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images



“She liked that [Zendaya’s style] had some sophistication to it, and she liked it, so she Googled me,” he said. “She sought me out, which is really humbling. I mean, Céline is an icon.”

“I think she’s really enjoying fashion and being out and being seen and getting photographed,” he added. “I’m here almost every day and it makes me so happy to see her so happy. If I had a small piece of [creating] that with the clothes and the fittings and the shoes and the bags, then I am overjoyed.”

Céline Dion seen in New York City on July 22, 2016.

Raymond Hall/GC



In the time since, Roach has worked with a number of celebrity clients, including Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailee Steinfeld, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid and more.

The stylist stepped back from the profession in 2023 and shared that he would be “retiring,” but came out of retirement in 2024 to dress Dion, who has taken time out of the spotlight since being diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, for her appearance at the Grammy Awards, where she received a standing ovation as she presented album of the year to Taylor Swift.

Dion wore an elegant baby pink floor-sweeping gown with a pleated bodice. She accessorized with an eye-catching necklace and diamond bracelet, plus a long mustard colored Valentino coat and her hair in a sleek bob.

Céline Dion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at on February 04, 2024, in L.A.

Emma McIntyre/Getty



Roach took to Instagram at the time with a video of a name tag graphic written with, “Hello I am UNRETIRED,” along with the caption,”One nite [sic] only!!!!!”

Roach returned again in 2025 with Ryan Destiny as his new muse. In the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast episode, he revealed that one client interaction, among other personal factors, led to him stepping back.

Céline Dion leaves her hotel on March 5, 2020.

Adrian Edwards/GC



“Before I got on a plane, I had this call with one of my clients and I felt bombarded and disrespected. Somebody who I felt like I had protected wasn’t protecting me,” Roach explained, adding that he “was really overworked and I was working with people I shouldn’t be working with.”

He added, “I never thought that it would turn into what it turned into. And I didn’t know that people cared about me as much as they did.”

Looking ahead, Roach will join Heidi Klum, Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia for season 21 of Project Runway returning July 31. Watch his explosive debut in the new trailer right here.