‘Law & Order’ Adds Maura Tierney to Season 24

Legislation & Order is placing a brand new cop on the case for its twenty fourth season.

Two-time Emmy nominee Maura Tierney is becoming a member of the NBC drama’s ensemble within the fall, taking part in an NYPD lieutenant. Her casting comes after Camryn Manheim departed the sequence after three seasons of taking part in Lt. Kate Dixon.

Tierney is the second new(ish) castmember on the long-running crime procedural; Tony Goldwyn joined L&O halfway by final season after the departure of the present’s longest-serving castmember, Sam Waterston.

The actress has starred in two NBC sequence beforehand: NewsRadio from 1995-99 and ER from 1999-2009. She earned her first Emmy nomination for enjoying Abby Lockhart on ER in 2001. She additionally has a historical past, albeit a short one, with Legislation & Order, having guest-starred in an episode of the present’s second season in 1991.

Tierney is at present co-starring in Twisters, which tore up the field workplace in its opening weekend. Her current credit additionally embody Showtime’s The Affair and Your Honor and The Iron Claw. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Leisure.

Tierney joins a Legislation & Order solid that additionally consists of Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. The present’s twenty fourth season is scheduled to premiere Oct. 3.