Law and Order SVU Clip: Carisi Reacts to Threat Against His Daughter

Peter Scanavino channeled his inside cop — as soon as once more — ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. got here face-to-face with a possible risk.

Us Weekly’s unique clip from the most recent episode of Regulation and Order: SVU season 26 exhibits Carisi (Scanavino) go into full dad mode when he storms over to confront a person on the road. The potential assailant seems to be gazing underaged women — which Carisi is fast to clock together with his cop instincts.

“These two women, they’re underage,” Carisi says. “You’re gazing them; you’re gazing my daughter.”

Carisi is referencing 9-year-old Jessie, who’s standing with him. (Carisi’s spouse, Amanda Rollins [Kelli Giddish], welcomed Jessie with Declan Murphy [Donal Logue] throughout season 17. Rollins can be the mom to daughter Billie, whom she welcomed with Al Pollack [George Newbern] in season 20. Carisi and Rollins are additionally the dad and mom to child Dominick “Nicky” Carisi III, whom they welcomed in season 25.)

“Let me see your ID,” Carisi tells the potential perpetrator, which causes a tense second between the 2. When the person asks if Carisi is “a cop,” the assistant district lawyer doesn’t reply the query.

“What do you suppose?” Carisi replies. When the character was launched to SVU throughout season 16 in 2014, he was a detective with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad. He grew to become an ADA throughout season 21, which aired in 2010.

“You retain your eyes to your self, if you wish to maintain them in your head,” Carisi tells the person after taking a look at his license. The Thursday, October 24 episode of SVU, titled “Constricted,” will present Carisi amid a mini-spiral as he brings a case dwelling, which ends up in elevated fear for the way forward for his two younger daughters.

Whereas Carisi isn’t the organic father of Jessie and Billie, it appears the women have taken to accepting him as their dad. Followers obtained a glimpse of his dwelling life with Rollins, the women and son Nicky throughout SVU season 25, which aired earlier this 12 months.

Beforehand, Scanavino instructed Us Weekly completely about Carisi’s shift into fatherhood.

“I feel that’s going to be the best factor ever,” the actor shared throughout the SVU twenty fifth anniversary celebration in January. “I feel he all the time would’ve been an excellent dad. I’m so glad that now he will get to try this. It’s so heartwarming to me as a result of you’ve such an affection in your character. I’m so glad this has occurred to him.”

Regulation & Order: SVU season 26 airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is streaming the subsequent day on Peacock.