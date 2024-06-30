Lautaro Martinez goals seal win sans Messi

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Lionel Messi had a entrance row seat on the Argentine nationwide crew’s bench because the reigning world champions completed Copa America group play with one other victory.

Lautaro Martinez scored targets within the 47th and 86th minutes, and Argentina beat Peru 2-0 at Arduous Rock Stadium within the last match for Group A on Saturday night time.

Martinez grew to become the event scoring chief with 4 targets in the course of the group stage, as Argentina entered the match already with a Copa America quarterfinal berth.

Argentina awaits the winner of Sunday’s match between Mexico and Ecuador to settle second place in Group B. They’ll play July 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni benchwarmers

Messi – listed in its place on Argentina’s roster, however sporting blue shorts not like Argentina’s white uniform – didn’t play as he continues to get well from a proper groin/adductor harm he sustained within the membership’s earlier match in opposition to Chile on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni watched the match from a collection contained in the stadium, serving a one-game suspension for Argentina taking too lengthy to return to the pitch when the second half started in opposition to Chile at MetLife Stadium.

The Argentines had been first on the pitch when the second half started Saturday night time, evident by Martinez’s purpose within the first two minutes after halftime, on an help by Angel Di Maria.

After the rating, Martinez embraced Messi with a hug on the sidelines.

With a stiff arm and a chip shot over Peru goalie Pedro Gallese, Martinez added his second purpose of the match within the 86th minute.

It could be a disappointment to followers, not getting the possibility to see Messi shine in his new hometown on Saturday night time. Nonetheless, the sold-out crowd cheered loudly as Messi was proven on 4 huge screens contained in the stadium.

If Argentina reaches the Copa America last, it’ll be performed at this stadium once more on July 14.

86′ Lautaro Martinez purpose: Argentina 2, Peru 0

Lautaro Martinez has completed it once more, scoring within the 86th minute to provide Argentina a 2-0 lead.

It’s the second purpose of the night time, and fourth purpose in group stage for Martinez, who chipped the shot over Peru goalie Pedro Gallese after giving a stiff-arm to a defender.

Leandro Paredes misses penalty kick: Argentina 1, Peru 0

Leandro Paredes, on his 30th birthday, shot a penalty kick off the proper publish within the 72nd minute.

It was an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead, and put this match away after a handball penalty by Chile.

47′ Lautaro Martinez celebrates purpose with Lionel Messi hug: Argentina 1, Peru 0

Lionel Messi acquired into Argentina’s purpose celebration with a hug for Lautaro Martinez after his rating.

Lautaro Martinez purpose: Argentina 1, Peru 0

The World Champions are within the lead, only a minute into the second half.

Lautaro Martinez scored his third purpose this Copa America, an help from Angel Di Maria, and Argentina has taken a 1-0 lead over Peru.

Lo Celso, Garnacho miss pictures towards internet: Argentina 0, Peru 0

Argentina had two extra possibilities towards the web, however to no avail as the primary half involves an finish.

Giovani Lo Celso didn’t have sufficient juice on his kick, and Peru goalie Pedro Gallese will get his third save – greater than he’s had in Peru’s first two matches.

Alejandro Garnacho’s kick on the rebound sailed over the web.

Angel Di Maria takes shot towards purpose: Argentina 0, Peru 0

Angel Di Maria made a transfer to free himself for a shot on the internet, however Peru goalie Pedro Gallese will get his second save of the sport within the 40th minute.

The place is Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni? He is watching from a stadium field

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni, serving a one-game suspension, is watching the Peru match from a collection within the stadium. Scaloni will not be teaching due to a Conmebol one-game suspension.

Peredes’ free kick almost scores, Peru deflects: Argentina 0, Peru 0

What a free kick by Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, blocked by Peru goalie Pedro Gallese.

Lautaro Martínez shot towards internet is blocked, offside: Argentina 0, Peru 0

Lautaro Martinez, who has two of Argentina’s three Copa America targets, despatched a shot towards the web within the 23rd minute, however he was offside.

Argentina fan has epic Diego Maradona tattoo

This Argentine fan acquired some highlight for his Maradona tattoo in the course of the FS1 broadcast. Spectacular.

Argentina’s Garnacho misses early shot: Argentina 0, Peru 0

Angel Di Maria tried a header within the early minutes, whereas Alejandro Garnacho tried a shot towards internet, however he was off-balanced and his shot was blocked.

Argentina already has 4 nook kicks within the match, and 75 p.c possession, in response to ESPN.

Messi watches from bench as Argentine nationwide anthem performs

Argentina followers sang in unison as their nationwide anthem performed inside Arduous Rock Stadium earlier than the match.

Why is not Messi taking part in? This is why Messi will not be taking part in

Messi is resting after struggling a proper groin/adductor harm in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile final Thursday. He’s thought-about day-to-day and on the bench.

Messi listed as Argentina substitute, will watch from bench

Though Lionel Messi has been initially dominated out in opposition to Peru, Messi is a welcomed shock on Argentina’s lineup as an alternative to the match.

It is unclear whether or not Messi will seem in the course of the match, however he’ll a minimum of watch from Argentina’s bench.

Inter Miami vs. Nashville play concurrently Argentina

Lionel Messi’s MLS crew is in motion tonight on the street in opposition to Nashville at 8:30 p.m. Inter Miami hopes to take care of first place within the MLS Japanese Convention. The match is obtainable through MLS Season Go on Apple TV.

Messi, Argentina arrive to Peru match at Arduous Rock Stadium

With a smile and a Mas+ by Messi drink in hand, Lionel Messi walked into Arduous Rock Stadium alongside his Argentine teammates earlier than the match.

Argentina and Peru followers in full drive earlier than Copa America match

The parking heaps at Arduous Rock Stadium had been crammed with enthusiastic followers pregaming for Argentina and Peru.

Is Messi taking part in?

No. Messi won’t play tonight in opposition to Peru.

Is Messi damage?

Messi is taken into account daily, with studies out of Argentina, saying he has a minimal pressure.

When is Messi’s subsequent sport?

If Messi is wholesome, he’ll return in Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal match on July 4.

Who will Argentina play within the Copa América quarterfinals?

As Group A leaders, Argentina awaits the second-place crew in Group B, which shall be determined when Mexico and Ecuador play on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Enviornment in Glendale, Arizona.

Why is Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suspended?

Scaloni will not be teaching the Argentine nationwide crew vs. Peru due to a Conmebol one-game suspension. The rationale: Argentina didn’t re-enter the pitch quick sufficient within the second half of its win over Chile final Tuesday. Argentina’s federation was fined $15,000.

What did Messi say about his harm?

Messi hoped his harm was “nothing critical” when chatting with media after taking part in the whole thing of Argentina’s win in opposition to Chile. He additionally mentioned he was coping with a sore throat and fever in the course of the membership’s first week of Copa América motion.

Why Messi’s absence is disappointing for followers?

Argentine followers have flooded the streets of downtown Atlanta and New York Metropolis, and camped outdoors the nationwide crew’s inns for the primary two matches, together with Messi’s 37th birthday final Monday. Followers additionally had the Peru match Saturday circled to descend on Miami to look at Messi in motion.

How has Peru carried out throughout Copa América?

Peru has been held scoreless in its two Copa America video games, taking part in to a draw in opposition to Chile, however falling 1-0 to Canada.

How has Messi’s harm affected Copa América ticket gross sales?

The common listed ticket worth for the Argentina vs. Peru match decreased 22% after Messi’s harm, Vivid Seats instructed USA TODAY Sports activities on Friday. This match was essentially the most in-demand ticket of the event with a $515 common ticket bought worth – almost $100 greater than the Argentina vs. Chile match and almost $200 greater than the event opener in opposition to Canada.

Messi leaves door open to play in World Cup

Messi stays the face of Argentina’s nationwide crew. He’ll be the star attraction in Copa América. And he’s open to taking part in within the subsequent World Cup in 2026 — if his physique holds up.

“It will depend on how I really feel, how I’m bodily and being lifelike with myself. And to know if I’m as much as the duty of having the ability to compete and assist the colleagues subsequent to me,” Messi mentioned. “There’s some time left and I do not know the way I will be at that second.”

Messi says he’s conscious ‘there’s not plenty of time left’

“I’ve completed this all of my life. I really like taking part in ball. I benefit from the coaching, the daily, the video games. Yeah, there’s a little bit of worry that it’s all ending. It’s at all times there,” Messi instructed ESPN Argentina.

“It was a troublesome step leaving Europe to come back [to the United States] The actual fact we gained the World Cup helped. It helped so much, to see issues in one other approach. However I attempt not to consider [retiring]. I attempt to take pleasure in it. I try this extra now as a result of I’m conscious that there’s not plenty of time left.”

Messi continues to be huge enterprise off soccer pitch

