Laurie Hernandez on Simone Biles Tears, Haters, Seth Rogen

Laurie Hernandez is proving she’s as a lot of a pure at commentating the Olympics as she was when competing in them.

The 24-year-old media persona has been incomes scores of reward this summer season for her enthusiastic, insightful and down-to-earth broadcast work as a coloration commentator for NBC’s protection of ladies’s inventive gymnastics occasions on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hernandez has loads of expertise dealing with Olympic stress, having gained a gold medal as a member of the U.S. girls’s gymnastics group often called the “Remaining 5” on the 2016 Rio Olympics — alongside teammate Simone Biles — along with a person silver medal for the stability beam that 12 months.

She can be no stranger to the media highlight, having gained the Dancing With the Stars season 23 title in 2016 following the Olympics, along with co-hosting American Ninja Warrior Junior and voicing roles on such animated sequence as The Proud Household: Louder and Prouder. However this summer season’s Olympics have introduced Hernandez, who’s finding out drama at NYU, new legions of followers.

Hernandez hopped on a cellphone name with The Hollywood Reporter throughout a break from her broadcast work for trampoline gymnastics occasions Friday in Paris. In the course of the dialog, she mentioned her fears of “imposter syndrome” heading into Paris, her technique for coping with the haters, her emotional response when Biles gained the all-around girls’s remaining, her hopes for future performing roles and why she acquired the giggles upon recognizing Seth Rogen at an occasion.

Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman show their gold medals on the 2016 Olympics. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Photographs

How has it felt to have viewers praising your perspective all through these Video games?

The thrill and the optimistic suggestions that I’ve gotten from lots of people on social media, it’s actually been mind-blowing. Even simply in getting this job, being 24 years outdated, the imposter syndrome was actually kicking in. (Laughs.) Within the sense of, “I’m an athlete; I went to the Video games. These are my credentials!” I really feel like I used to be embraced with open arms. Additionally, I really feel actually honored that I get to only be myself on air, and I get to share a few of these actually humorous moments, whereas additionally hopefully nonetheless being technical and informative and bridging that hole between those that could also be actually new followers and little younger gymnasts, to the large outdated gymnastics nerds who know the code of factors merely higher than I do.

Followers cherished your emotional response to Biles profitable the all-around gold. How did it really feel to be there for that?

It’s historical past within the making anytime that she competes. It actually kicked off when Suni [Lee] locked in that rating for bronze. I wasn’t certain the way it was going to go, and often I’ve acquired a very good gist of who that prime 5 is. All of them rating fairly equally, and we knew it was going to return down into the tenths. It’s all these little issues that many gymnasts who didn’t get podium would possibly kick themselves within the shin for and assume, “Man, it was a couple of tenths away.”

So the strain was excessive. I felt myself get choked up after Suni. [Brazil’s] Rebeca Andrade went, and I like her as an athlete as nicely. Rebeca is without doubt one of the greatest athletes on the planet, just like Simone. Simone simply occurs to be higher. (Laughs.) She proved that. Recognizing the load of all of that actually simply caught one thing in my throat whereas we have been on air.

Did you get to say something to Simone?

She’s extremely busy. Her cellphone might be blowing up tenfold proper now. However there was a press convention, and I acquired there about 5 minutes earlier than it ended and weaved my method by the again. As Simone and Suni have been leaving, she had known as out and was like, “Hello, Laurie, all the best way within the again. I see you!” And I used to be like, “Hey, woman!” However I hope she is aware of simply how proud the whole world is of her. She confirmed up when it counts.

Laurie Hernandez embraces Simone Biles at Good Morning America in 2017. Jeff Neira/Disney Basic Leisure Content material

What’s been the largest problem of your new profession path?

Truly, a very sudden problem for me was recognizing technical names of the abilities, and it’s as a rule on the uneven bars. My coaches had all the time referred to sure expertise as a method, and the extra gymnastics protection that I’m doing, it’s so wild to appreciate that a whole lot of the language wasn’t used. Numerous the abilities weren’t known as precisely what they’re. (Laughs.) I’d have most popular to get punched within the face, however that is positive. All of it’s a studying second, and we now have an unimaginable analysis group out right here.

It’s been enjoyable for viewers to be taught extra about you thru the broadcasts. Do you keep in mind what made you react to Seth Rogen the best way you probably did?

He’s only a humorous man! Of all of the those who I might have anticipated to be within the crowd throughout girls’s all-around remaining on the Olympics, I simply didn’t assume Seth Rogen can be there. I used to be form of like, “What?” For my very own private causes, I assumed it was hilarious.

Did you get to say hello?

No. Usually, anyone who’s watching within the crowd in all probability will get escorted out afterwards as a result of the crowds are usually so loopy. Normally when the competitors is over, me and the analysis squad will hold again for fairly a bit till everyone clears out of the sector a bit extra. I are likely to get swamped if I step out too early, which I’ve realized. Simply numerous pleasure and pleasure, and as a lot as I wish to appease everybody, it may be actually overwhelming at occasions.

Laurie Hernandez and companion Val Chmerkovskiy rejoice throughout the Dancing With the Stars season 23 finale, the place they gained the Mirrorball. Eric McCandless/Disney Basic Leisure Content material

You posted about seeing adverse feedback about your self on social media. Have they continued?

My difficulty wasn’t with the feedback themselves. Clearly, I desire folks be type and respectful, however it’s social media, and it’s a world of free speech. Say what you’re going to say. But additionally, I do go on social media. I see what’s being posted, particularly if I’m tagged in it. If I’m tagged, the intent is for me to see it. So my ask was simply that I don’t get tagged into it. Once more, folks can have their opinion. You’re allowed to completely hate my commentary. That completely is smart.

For a few of them, it’s constructive criticism that I take again with me, and I’m like, “ what? This can be a perspective that I didn’t consider earlier than, and I like that any person introduced this up.” It’s not about making an attempt to appease everybody, but when there’s a technique to make issues higher and have folks get pleasure from issues extra, why not? However when it’s unkind and I’m tagged in it, that’s the place I’m like, “Guys, I’m chronically on-line, too. I simply wish to scroll in peace.” (Laughs.)

Followers cherished that you simply caught Simone’s eye roll throughout her flooring train. Is it enjoyable to offer that insider perception?

It’s actually enjoyable. As a result of I do know these athletes and have simply watched them for therefore lengthy, I can watch their physique language and expressions and acknowledge possibly what they is perhaps considering within the second. It helps carry them to a degree that the viewers can digest and due to this fact maintain a whole lot of house and sympathy and compassion for them as nicely, whereas additionally realizing it is a second that they may by no means expertise.

Do you miss being on the market, or is that this a special form of thrill?

For essentially the most half, it’s a special form of thrill, and I don’t essentially miss being on the market. However I really feel it generally once I’m watching beam. That’s the one which makes my eye twitch a bit of bit once I see beam routines going on the market. I don’t actually really feel that for different occasions. Typically the bug to get out and do a flooring routine only for the sake of getting an excellent time, that all the time seems like enjoyable to me. Then I notice I might simply take dance lessons. (Laughs.) I don’t know if something will take the itch away of doing a beam routine. One thing about that’s so distinctive, and I haven’t been capable of replicate that in something.

Followers have been encouraging you to pursue extra performing alternatives. Would possibly that be in your future?

Completely. I’m presently a drama main at NYU, so I’m working my method into the performing world. Lots of people have been actually shocked by that, however if you happen to ask my dad and mom, I had cherished leisure since I used to be a bit of child. I cherished sketch comedy and imitating folks. Numerous my flooring routine felt that method, of a efficiency and virtually a special persona on the market. So with the ability to mess around with performing and to maintain that facet of efficiency whereas persevering with with life outdoors of sport, that’s undoubtedly been an enormous a part of it. Animation and voice performing is considered one of my favourite issues to eat on TV and likewise to be part of. That’s undoubtedly the hope.