Laurent Mekies on the pressure of taking over Red Bull, the mission at hand and why they need Max Verstappen’s ‘magic’

Mekies is a people person. Talk to anyone who has worked with him throughout his time in F1 and they will tell you what an intelligent, thoughtful and driven human he is. He galvanises a team. That he mentioned people so early in our chat – and so often as the chat went on – shows you how significant he knows they are in creating a successful operation.

It’s why he wasted no time meeting them, whether that was at a pre-planned filming day at track or at their Milton Keynes campus. It’s early days of course, but he’s already impressed by what he’s seen.

“Every day is a discovery of some of the talents there,” he says. “Every day is a discovery of how the team is working. The common element is that every angle you find, every door you push, you find that incredible racing spirit.

“The guys and the girls are here to win. You really get that feeling where you feel these guys are the best in the world at what they do. And they have this incredible fighting spirit. And so every day you get lucky enough to meet some of them and to start to interact a bit more and a bit more. And that’s how it has been the last two weeks.”