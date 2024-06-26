Lauren Day Collects Second Straight All-American Accolade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The extremely acclaimed profession of Lauren Day rounded out with the current announcement of her spot on the 2024 CRCA All-American Second Crew. Coming off a 2023 marketing campaign that noticed her named as a CRCA Honorable Point out All-American, the Seattle, Washington native continued her ascent up the nationwide ranks as she completed her collegiate profession with robust outcomes as soon as once more rowing with Navy’s first varsity eight crew. Moreover, the coaches’ affiliation introduced its checklist of 2024 CRCA Scholar-Athletes and eight members of the Navy girls’s rowing program had been acknowledged.

A four-year starter with Navy’s first varsity eight crew, Day was as soon as once more a key cog within the success of the Mids’ prime boat. Powering the primary varsity from both the fifth or sixth seats all through your entire spring season, Day helped Navy’s V8 come residence with a silver medal on the 2024 Patriot League Championship. On the league regatta on Might 17, the Mids’ first varsity cruised in its qualifying race with a time of seven:06.293 that received the warmth and seeded them second total within the grand ultimate. Confronted with problem of overcoming the top-seeded Boston College Terriers within the grand ultimate, Navy made a transfer on BU in the course of the third quarter of the two,000-meter race, however a robust rebuttal by the Terriers down the stretch allowed them to carry off the Mids by a 6:42.028 to six:45.474 margin.

Day is a four-time All-Patriot League honoree as she was acknowledged on the All-PL Second Crew in 2021 as a freshman and 2022 as a sophomore earlier than breaking by and incomes a spot on the convention’s 2023 First Crew and once more on the highest staff this previous spring. A gold medalist on the 2023 World Beneath-23 Rowing Championship with Crew USA’s girls’s eight crew, that is Day’s second profession All-American award. The standards for this nationwide recognition requires people to have rowed at the very least 75% of her season’s races with the primary varsity eight and be named to her respective convention’s first staff, whereas being judged on total boat efficiency, coach’s feedback, particular person achievements and 2k erg rating. She is the one Patriot League rower acknowledged on any of the primary, second or honorable point out groups.

As a program, Navy has now earned CRCA All-American honors in every of the previous six seasons that had competitors (COVID cancelled 2020) …

2018: Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson (2nd Crew)

2019: Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson (2nd Crew); Ashlyn Dawson (Honorable Point out)

2021: Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson (1st Crew)

2022: Millie Oldham (Honorable Point out)

2023: Lauren Day (Honorable Point out)

2024: Lauren Day (2nd Crew)

Moreover, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Affiliation not too long ago introduced its recipients of the 2024 CRCA Scholar-Athlete award. The Mids had eight student-athletes honored for his or her success on the water and within the classroom. For the 2024 season, all honorees wanted to be of their second, third or fourth season of eligibility, rowed in her establishment’s NCAA eligible boats (V8, 2V8, V4) for at least 75% of the present spring races or raced at their respective convention championship and have a 3.50 cumulative GPA or larger by the tip of the autumn semester.