Laura Dern Wasn’t Allowed to Leave UCLA to Film ‘Blue Velvet’

Laura Dern gave up her school schooling for David Lynch‘s Blue Velvet. The actress recalled this week that the College of California, Los Angeles, refused to grant her a go away of absence to movie the film, which means she left for the mission and by no means returned.

“I used to be 17, so excited to get into UCLA,” Dern stated on Wednesday’s installment of Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson’s podcast, The place All people Is aware of Your Identify. “I used to be there for 2 days, and I had auditioned and bought provided the position in Blue Velvet.”

Dern stated she was “ecstatic” on the alternative, particularly given her affinity for writer-director Lynch, however the faculty refused to grant her a go away of absence “for any purpose.”

The Large Little Lies star stated she tried will all her may to vary the college’s thoughts. “I’ll write papers. I’ll come again and, double up courses,” she stated of her tried negotiations. “I’ll rent a tutor. I’ll do courses. I can mail again — we didn’t have the web the way in which we do now, so it was arduous to do stuff on-line or something.”

On the time, Dern was set to check psychology and journalism, however she tried in search of assist from the college’s movie division.

“I stated, ‘I’ve this chance,’ And [the head of the film department] stated, ‘Nicely, I’ll have a look at the script if you wish to give me the script, however you realize, you’re not going to get a go away of absence. It’s not going to occur. It’s not a medical emergency.’”

When the professor returned with this suggestions, he informed her, “To begin with, when you make this selection, you might be now not welcome at UCLA, you’ll be out. However secondly, having learn this script, that you’d quit your school schooling for that is insane.”

The Marriage Story actress acknowledged that Lynch’s Blue Velvet script was “extremely stunning,” however the joke now seems to be on them.

“I’ll finish by saying, after my two days, right this moment if you wish to get a grasp’s in movie at that faculty, if you write a thesis, there are three films you might be required to check. And you realize what considered one of them is? Pisses me off.”

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to UCLA for affirmation that Blue Velvet is a part of their curriculum.

Lynch’s Blue Velvet, which additionally stars Kyle MacLachlan and Isabella Rossellini, is a homicide thriller thriller that’s typically thought-about among the best of its decade.