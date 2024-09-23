Launches new ad highlighting public safety record – WisPolitics

Right now, the Peter Barca for Congress marketing campaign launched a brand new digital advert showcasing Peter’s dedication to supporting regulation enforcement and retaining communities protected.

“Trusted” options native regulation enforcement leaders who belief Peter to proceed preventing for them in Congress, together with retired Rock County Sheriff Bob Spoden, retired Kenosha Assistant Chief of Police Jim Farley, and retired Racine County Senior Detective Tom Simons.

Watch “Trusted” Right here:

Transcript:

Peter Barca cares about this neighborhood. He’s devoted to neighborhood security.

He’s at all times been a good friend of regulation enforcement.

Peter Barca is an effective man. I believe he’s a dependable man.

I believe he’s a person of his phrase

And you may rely on him to characterize regulation enforcement, in addition to the neighborhood at giant.

I belief Peter Barca, completely.

He’ll be very accountable. He’ll cross the aisle.

He doesn’t pull any punches and I form of like that

He’ll preserve us protected as a result of he’s executed so up to now.

He is aware of it’s a accountability

And Peter lives as much as his duties.

Peter Barca will do a unbelievable job in Congress.

I’m supporting Peter Barca.

Peter Barca for the USA Home of Representatives.