Latin America’s Largest Fintech Bank Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Payments

Nu Holdings, referred to as Nubank, Latin America’s largest fintech financial institution, has partnered with Lightspark to combine the Bitcoin Lightning Community and UMA (Common Cash Addresses) into its platform. This collaboration goals to boost Nubank’s companies by enabling close to real-time, low-cost Bitcoin and fiat transactions, in line with a press launch despatched to Bitcoin Journal.

I’m thrilled that @nubank has chosen @Lightspark to convey the Bitcoin Lightning Community and UMA (Common Cash Addresses) through the @umastandard to its platform and prospects. Now working with the Nubank crew on the combination. Vamos! https://t.co/yDYJpNXlKR ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HYuuImG08u — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) June 25, 2024

“We’re excited to play a task in bringing Lightning to Nu’s 100 million prospects and including options to make their monetary lives easier and extra environment friendly,” said David Marcus, CEO and co-founder of Lightspark. “At Lightspark, we’re delighted to allow Nubank to maintain evolving its crypto options. It’s additionally been improbable to work with the gifted crew at Nu.”

Lightspark’s superior expertise, together with SDKs, APIs, and AI instruments, goals to facilitate seamless integration and optimization of transactions. This partnership aligns with Nubank’s mission to supply environment friendly, cost-effective options for its prospects, whereas Lightspark goals to help Nubank’s evolving Bitcoin companies, in line with the announcement.

“The partnership with Lightspark, which has developed a superb technical answer for the Bitcoin Lightning Community, is one other step in Nubank’s mission to supply the very best options for our purchasers and reinforce our long-term relationship with all of them,” stated Thomaz Fortes, Govt Director at Nubank Cripto. “The long run integration of Lightning underscores Nu’s ongoing mission to supply extra environment friendly companies with better velocity and decrease prices by means of blockchain expertise.”

Lightspark additional emphasised the significance of this partnership in marking one other large milestone for the Lightning Community, which may see it doubtlessly enhance its general utilization and advancing Nubank’s Bitcoin expertise for its over 100 million prospects throughout Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.