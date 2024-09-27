Latest on Cowboys star’s ankle injury

(This story has been up to date with new info.)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Micah Parsons wore one shoe and carried the opposite in his hand outdoors of the customer’s locker room of MetLife Stadium. To succeed in the Dallas Cowboys’ buses, he would want the help of a golf cart.

His left ankle closely taped, the linebacker waited like he was a number of miles away in Manhattan ready for a cab. Parsons’ journey confirmed up and he hobbled in, with the following few days pivotal in figuring out the severity of the damage he suffered within the closing moments of the Cowboys’ 20-15 victory Thursday over the New York Giants.

With lower than 4 minutes remaining and the Giants going through a pivotal third down, Parsons rushed by way of the middle of the Giants’ offensive line.

Members of the Dallas coaching workers helped him gingerly stroll off the sector as he struggled to place weight on his left leg. He was later carted to the locker room together with his left shoe eliminated. He walked with a major limp within the locker room after the sport.

Giants heart John Michael Schmitz blocked Parsons into Greg Van Roten, the Giants’ proper guard, as Van Roten fell to the bottom. Parsons was folded beneath Van Roten and gave the impression to be in quick ache.

“As I used to be planting,” Parsons mentioned, “a man fell on me.”

Micah Parsons damage replace: Newest on Cowboys linebacker after Giants recreation

Parsons confirmed after the sport that he had suffered an ankle damage however had few particulars to offer. He mentioned X-rays have been unfavourable however added that he was set for an MRI in Dallas on Friday. Parsons declined to elaborate on the character of what the damage may very well be.

“We (have) no concept,” he mentioned, including that he had by no means felt that means on a soccer area earlier than.

The Cowboys subsequent face the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Evening Soccer” in Week 5.

No one in Dallas’ ecosystem appeared overly involved. Head coach Mike McCarthy did not have an official replace and mentioned he hadn’t spoken with Parsons since he left the sector in the course of the recreation.

“Truthfully, I’m simply hoping it’s not something severe,” quarterback Dak Prescott mentioned. “There’s not loads of doubts or unfavourable ideas that undergo my head, so yeah, didn’t even need to suppose something main. So hoping that my ideas are proper and it’s one thing small. He regarded in good spirits, so I’m in good spirits.”

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knelt subsequent to Parsons whereas the latter writhed in ache on the MetLife turf.

“I used to be simply ensuring he was straight,” Diggs mentioned. “That’s my finest good friend. I simply wished him to be good. However he’s going to be OK.”

Parsons had two tackles (one for loss) in the course of the recreation. He left briefly within the first half with a neck damage after officers compelled him to depart following an enormous hit he took from his personal teammate, Cowboys second-year defensive sort out Mazi Smith.

The 2-time All-Professional entered Thursday with six quarterback hits and one sack. The Cowboys received for the primary time since Week 1 in opposition to the Cleveland Browns. Parsons is satisfied there’s much more room for enchancment.

“I’m completed scraping by,” Parsons mentioned. “I don’t need to scrape by no extra. I need legit wins – win constantly.”