Latest odds and a prediction for Friday night

The USC soccer staff returns to motion tonight for a uncommon Friday contest. What’s extra, tonight’s sport would be the program’s first-ever assembly with Rutgers.
In fact, with the World Sequence additionally happening in L.A. on Friday evening between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, a brand new wrinkle has been thrown into the combo for Southern California sports activities followers. USC head coach Lincoln Riley addressed that in his weekly zoom name with the media this week.
“The Friday kicks right here aren’t very best in LA,” he mentioned. “I do know there’s numerous different nice sporting occasions that is occurring on Friday, however these clearly present some challenges in LA which can be distinctive to our place. So these are those I am actually not a fan of, however we’re not going to have too lots of these. That is in all probability going to be a as soon as each two, three years kind of factor.”
Nevertheless, it can seemingly be Rutgers that has to beat the higher problem with the scheduling of this sport. The staff from New Jersey has needed to not solely fly throughout all the nation however it can additionally should play a sport that may kick off at 11 p.m. Japanese time. Thus, the physique clocks of the Rutgers gamers will likely be examined in an excessive method.
Rutgers did come to L.A. a day early to attempt to restrict the impression of the journey however one has to marvel simply how a lot that may assist them tonight.
“We usually by no means exit a day early,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano mentioned earlier this week. “Simply, we keep on Rutgers time. However when you’ve gotten an 8 o’clock begin Pacific, I do not suppose it is prudent to remain on Rutgers time.”
USC followers have little sympathy for the Scarlet Knights although. Lengthy street journeys east to Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland have already taken their toll on the Trojans this season and now they give the impression of being to profit from internet hosting an east-coast staff.
In fact, when Penn State got here to Los Angeles earlier this 12 months, they have been in a position to escape with a 33-30 time beyond regulation win regardless of the cross-country journey. Nevertheless, that sport kicked off at 4:30 p.m. Japanese time on a Saturday afternoon not at 11 p.m. Japanese on a Friday evening. What’s extra, Penn State is a a lot better staff than Rutgers.
So let’s prepare for this uncommon contest by first what the oddsmakers say. Then, we’ll have our prediciton for tonight’s contest.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel.com.
|
Favourite
|
Moneyline
|
Over/Below
|
USC -14.5
|
USC -580
|
56.5
A month in the past, this sport appeared prefer it may be an vital one within the total scope of the Massive Ten race. Now, although, with each groups coming off of three-game dropping streaks, it’s now solely vital to the 2 groups concerned.
Nonetheless, USC desperately must make the most of this chance. The schedule makers of the Massive Ten did Rutgers completely no favors by making them journey throughout the nation on a brief week and play a sport that kicks off at practically midnight Japanese time. That needs to be an enormous edge for the Trojans.
If Rutgers has any hope of profitable, it is going to be their working sport. Star working again Kyle Monangai is among the finest RBs within the nation.
Already with 845 yards and 10 TDs this season, he’ll be who the Scarlet Knights lean on to attempt to dictate the fashion of play in tis sport. Can he exploit a USC protection that has struggled at instances towards the run?
The issue for Rutgers, although, is that accidents have decimated their receiving corps. Thus, they could be only a one-dimensional offense tonight, which might make life a lot simpler on USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
On the opposite aspect of the ball, Rutgers would not have an excellent protection. They provide up 385.5 yards per sport, good for less than 91st within the NCAA. What’s extra, they’re 98th nationally towards the run by giving up 170.3 yards per sport on the bottom.
If there was ever an evening for Lincoln Riley to function the bottom sport, this is able to be it. He must lean on Woody Marks and Quentin Joyner to ascertain dominance on the bottom early after which use the passing sport to open issues up.
Miller Moss has only a 2: 1 TD: INT ratio in Massive 12 play however at dwelling this 12 months he is been higher throwing six TDs and solely two picks. Can he get again on observe tonight towards a suspect protection? USC followers actually hope so.
In the long run, enjoying at dwelling in a late kickoff will likely be what places USC excessive towards Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have misplaced 9 of their final eleven street video games and that does not bode nicely for the guests from the east coast.