Latest News In Electric Vehicles

In September 2025, XPeng Inc., a prominent Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, achieved significant milestones in vehicle deliveries and technological advancements. The company reported a record delivery of 41,581 Smart Electric Vehicles, marking a 95% year-over-year increase and surpassing their previous monthly delivery milestone of 40,000 units. Additionally, XPeng’s third-quarter deliveries reached 116,007 units, an impressive 149% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, the company introduced its VLA-powered XNGP systems with advanced driver-assistance capabilities and achieved a high penetration rate of 83% in urban driving. These developments underscore the growing demand and innovation within the electric vehicle sector.

In other trading, Fulin Precision was trading firmly up 20% and closing at CN¥22.22, a new 52-week high. At the same time, Huagong Tech softened, down 6.7% to finish the session at CN¥92.48.

NIO closed at $7.62 up 5.7%, close to the 52-week high. This month, NIO set new records with 34,749 vehicle deliveries in September, a 64.1% year-over-year increase.

Tesla finished trading at $444.72 up 0.3%. On Tuesday, the company faced a class action lawsuit alleging it overstated the effectiveness of its autonomous driving technology, leading to regulatory scrutiny and a stock decline.

QuantumScape finished trading at $12.32 down 0.5%. On Tuesday, QuantumScape and Corning announced a partnership to develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities for solid-state batteries.

