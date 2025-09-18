Latest FSR 4 source code ‘leak’ lets you run AMD’s AI upscaling tech on nearly any GPU — no Linux required

By / September 18, 2025

The latest version of AMD’s FidelityFX, typically known as FSR 4, delivers a markedly superior result to FSR 3, making it a big win for those who can run it. But that privileged group is limited to folks with AMD Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs based on the company’s RDNA 4 architecture. Or is it? As it turns out, you can actually run FSR 4 on nearly any GPU, thanks to AMD itself leaking the source code last month.

Strictly speaking, this isn’t exactly ‘new’ news. As far back as June of this year, people were hacking FSR4 onto last-generation Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, but that trick was fragile and required Linux. Today’s method is quite easy and should, in theory, work on virtually any modern GPU in the vast majority of DirectX 12, DirectX 11, and Vulkan games. We’ll get to the specifics in a moment, but we should explain exactly what’s going on here.

Several motion artifacts are visible in this FSR4 screenshot. (Image credit: Tom’s Hardware / CDPR)

When AMD open-sourced the FSR SDK, including FSR 4, it mistakenly published the full source of FSR 4, not just the SDK portion of it. That meant that anyone could take the FSR 4 code and do whatever they wanted with it, because the source was published under a highly permissive MIT license. Notably, alongside the FP8 version of FSR 4 — that is, the standard version that the Radeon RX 9000 cards normally use — there was also a version built to use the INT8 datatype. INT8 is supported on virtually all modern GPUs, so it is much more compatible.

