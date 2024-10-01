Last-minute thoughts and final score prediction

It’s a stupendous morning as daybreak simply begins to creep up and the steam from my espresso wakes the physique. The sunshine from my laptop computer is brighter than the slowly rising solar as I write this. It’s Lions soccer day, as odd as that also appears.

For years, the Lions didn’t get primetime consideration. As somebody who usually goes to mattress round 9:30, that suited me tremendous. Now that the workforce is profitable and, dare I say, high-profile, it’s a enjoyable new adjustment to incomes these nontraditional beginning instances.

Right here’s what’s rattling round my Lions mind about tonight’s Monday Night time Soccer showdown with the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks as I benefit from the morning espresso.

Why I feel the Lions will win

The matchup of the Lions dashing offense towards the Seahawks dilapidated defensive entrance needs to be one Detroit can exploit. Even with Frank Ragnow out, and that positively hurts the Lions’ run offense, the mixture of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs ought to nonetheless discover some room to run. Montgomery particularly needs to be efficient due to his potential to energy by way of the primary contact; Seattle’s linebackers and safeties are stable, however they’re not the categories who can decelerate what Montgomery presents within the B-gaps and definitely not with prime DTs Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams out.

Aidan Hutchinson ought to be capable to proceed his Defensive Participant of the 12 months front-runner standing and impression the Seattle offense. Charles Cross is an efficient left deal with, however the Seahawks will begin Stone Forsythe at proper deal with and previous pal Laken Tomlinson at left guard. These are each prime assault factors for Hutchinson, and DL coach Terrell Williams has proven he can fluctuate alignments to get No. 97 in favorable matchups. This could possibly be an enormous night time for Levi Onwuzurike and his power-based recreation on the surface, too. Seattle has been susceptible to the “heavy” EDGEs who can reset the road towards the run.

The power to win on each side of the ball on first downs ought to arrange the Lions to capitalize on third downs. Detroit has been excellent on third downs on offense (45.2%–4th within the league) and protection (25.8%–third). About the one space the Seahawks offense has struggled is on third downs (36.8%–nineteenth) and that’s as a result of they’re not nice at operating the ball on first downs (3.6 yards per try–twenty third). So long as LBs Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone stay sharp towards the run, the Lions protection can arrange some third-and-longs that give the move rush some probabilities to create large performs.

What worries me in regards to the Seahawks

It is a good soccer workforce. I do know, I do know–they’ve performed a cakewalk schedule. They’ve additionally feasted on that schedule, which is precisely what an excellent workforce does in enjoying inferior opponents.

Lesser Seattle groups than this version have given the Lions suits currently, together with final yr. They play their very own method and have a tendency to dictate how the sport circulate goes, and that’s been an issue for this Lions teaching employees. These are the precise sorts of video games the place Detroit OC Ben Johnson will get away from fundamentals and tries to show issues he doesn’t must. They’re the categories the place Lions DC Aaron Glenn winds up being too reactive and doesn’t stick with his weapons in man protection and inventive move rushes. Geno Smith has a method of doing that to opposing groups.

I fear very a lot that the Lions will miss security Brian Department on this one. Seattle has three harmful extensive receivers, and Smith has confirmed he performs no favorites in getting the ball the place it must go. Possible Department substitute Brandon Joseph has struggled with tackling going again to school, and now he will get his primetime baptism with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?! Suboptimal, to say the least.

Again to the current success Seattle has had towards the Lions for a minute…

I’m a believer that these kinds of issues construct upon themselves. Success begets success. Smith particularly is a really troublesome matchup for the Lions as a result of he’s so much like Goff–sensible, exact, versatile of thoughts and goal–however he’s additionally able to operating a little bit if that door opens. He’s obtained great confidence in his teammates and their potential to beat challenges and win, and so they’ve finished it earlier than in Detroit.

Ultimate rating prediction

I count on a tightly performed, back-and-forth recreation between two groups that seem like they may meet once more in late January. The Lions will win in the event that they’re higher within the pink zone and keep away from giving up large performs. Alas, I simply don’t really feel it enjoying out that method.

Seahawks 23, Lions 21