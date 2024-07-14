Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams had his own ‘flu game’ last season

One in all Las Vegas Raiders extensive receiver Davante Adams’ finest video games final season was his outing in opposition to the Los Angeles Chargers.
He helped lead the Raiders to their franchise-record 63 factors, posting 101 receiving yards and a landing.
What many could not learn about that recreation, although, is that Adams was battling flu-like signs.
“True flu signs like throwing up, not feeling good in any respect,” Adams mentioned in an episode of Netlix’s new documentary, “Receiver,” which chronicles Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon Ra St. Brown’s 2023 seasons. “So, I am to the purpose the place I misplaced like six kilos, I am like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good, man. Finish of the 12 months, I bought to be proper.'”
Adams is fittingly a member of the Jordan Model. Michael Jordan, after all, had his iconic “flu recreation” in opposition to the Utah Jazz in Recreation 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.
“Michael Jordan, who’s my GOAT — biggest participant of all time and the largest competitor. I all the time inform folks that I am the second-most aggressive particular person on planet Earth behind Michael Jordan,” Adams mentioned. “The flu recreation was the black and pink 12s [shoes] approach again. That was the sport the place he bought sick and had one in every of his finest video games of his profession. So, a few of my teammates knew I used to be sick and I had the flu going into that one, so that they tried to sort of equate these two collectively and ended up calling that my flu recreation.”
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach on the time, praised his star receiver’s efforts.
“He put his cape on in opposition to the Chargers, proper?” Pierce mentioned. “Went on the market, no follow, sick, you are taking a look at him, we get him IVs, we’re juicing him up, he is over right here wanting like he is dying and s—. After which he performs his ass off.”
That recreation in opposition to the Chargers was one in every of Adams’ three 100-plus-yard receiving performances on the 12 months.
Adams has nonetheless not missed a single recreation since becoming a member of the Silver and Black. It is dedication like his that may get this staff to the place it needs to be.
