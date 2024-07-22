Larson scores first career Brickyard 400 victory

INDIANAPOLIS – After Might’s journey to Indianapolis Motor Speedway left Kyle Larson wanting extra, the motive force of the No. 5 entry parked it in victory lane on the Brickyard 400. In a full-circle second, the win got here within the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Fan Appreciation colours that Larson was initially speculated to sport on the Coca-Cola 600.

Though the day ending in triumph, Sunday afternoon’s predominant occasion didn’t begin out in keeping with plan. After a runner-up end within the opening stage, the group had a lug nut situation on lap 70’s pit cease for proper facet tires. The issue resulted in a lack of observe place for the group and they might end stage two within the twentieth place.

Because the race unfolded and totally different methods got here and went, Larson pitted for 4 tires and gasoline on lap 123 below the inexperienced flag. After passing the dedication line, the warning flag got here out on the identical lap, permitting Larson to restart twenty third (however on the lead lap) when the race resumed. With recent tires and a full tank of gasoline, the 31-year-old driver drove all the best way as much as third when the warning flag got here out with three laps remaining. Regardless of a purple flag on the primary NASCAR Time beyond regulation restart, Larson was in a position to maintain off Ryan Blaney to win the Brickyard 400 on the ultimate restart.

The win marks the third profession crown jewel victory for Larson in his profession. After taking Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Coca-Cola 600 in 2021 and Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 in 2022, the Elk Grove, California, native has now checked off the Brickyard 400. Solely the season-opening DAYTONA 500 stays on the listing earlier than Larson would acquire all 4 crown jewel wins.

“What a job by our group,” Larson mentioned after climbing out of his automotive initially/end line. “I imply, by no means gave up in any respect. We had the pit cease situation there early on. Simply fought and dug and had issues work out. Simply cannot thank them sufficient. Hendrickcars.com, Valvoline, Chevrolet, JINYA Ramen Bar, Prime, all of the followers, too. I like you, Indiana followers.”

Chase Elliott introduced house the No. 9 NAPA Auto Components Chevrolet within the tenth place to finish Sunday afternoon’s predominant occasion. After beginning within the third place, Elliott was handed a pass-through penalty for coming onto the racing floor in between turns one and two after pitting below the inexperienced flag in stage one. The problem resulted in an alternate gasoline technique for phases two and three.

Like Larson, Elliott was additionally on pit highway on lap 123 and was in a position to full his service with out shedding a lap. Nonetheless, Elliott struggled with a good situation in site visitors when attempting to maneuver up via the pack. In the end, it was the eleventh top-10 end of 2024 for the group.

Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Racing group completed the 400-mile predominant occasion within the thirty first spot after being collected in an on-track incident throughout the first extra time restart. The incident noticed a number of vehicles contact the within wall and slide up the observe, leaving Bowman nowhere to go in flip one. Earlier than the incident, the group did rating stage factors within the opening section with a seventh-place end.

William Byron completed the principle occasion in thirty eighth after being collected in an on-track incident on lap 75. The group was additionally in a position to acquire stage factors with a fourth-place lead to stage one.

Sunday’s predominant occasion was the ultimate race earlier than the Cup Sequence takes a hiatus from racing for 2 weekends. Catch the tour’s return to motion at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11, with protection at 6 p.m. ET on USA Community, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).