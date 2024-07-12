Lane Kiffin's father, NFL, college coach dies at 84

OXFORD ― Monte Kiffin, a longtime faculty and NFL coach and the daddy of Ole Miss soccer coach Lane Kiffin, died on Thursday on the age of 84, in accordance with an announcement issued by the Rebels program.

Kiffin spent his last years working for his son in Oxford, most not too long ago as an analyst. He first started teaching soccer in 1966 at Nebraska, his alma mater. Kiffin grew to become one of many recreation’s most revered defensive minds, working at seven universities and for seven NFL organizations throughout his profession.

Working the well-known and extensively imitated “Tampa 2” protection, Kiffin helped the Buccanneers win Tremendous Bowl XXXVII because the crew’s defensive coordinator. The Bucs had the league’s prime protection that season, permitting simply 12.3 factors per recreation on the way in which to the title.

