Landon Donovan’s hair transplant unveiled during Euro 2024 broadcast

Landon Donovan and Mike Magee have been Galaxy teammates from 200 to 2013 and once more briefly in 2016, successful three MLS Cups collectively throughout that span.

Apparently the 2 males have remained shut since then — shut sufficient that Magee felt comfy asking Donovan a query that was on the minds of seemingly everybody who noticed him throughout Fox Sports activities’ Euro 2024 protection Monday afternoon:

What the heck is up together with your hair?

Donovan, 42, is taken into account one of many high U.S. males’s soccer gamers of all-time. He and Brazilian star Neymar are tied atop the checklist for probably the most all-time assists in worldwide play (58), whereas he and Clint Dempsey are tied for many worldwide objectives by an American (57). He additionally gained 4 CONCACAF Gold Cups with the U.S. and 5 MLS titles with the Galaxy.

Now an analyst for Fox Sports activities, Donovan supplied colour commentary for Monday’s Euro 2024 match between France and Austria alongside play-by-play announcer Ian Darke. Earlier than the sport, the broadcasters appeared on digicam for a preview that will have been very enlightening — though apparently no one appeared to be paying consideration as a result of they have been all distracted by Donovan’s most uncommon coiffure, which appeared to characteristic a big, presumably rectangular portion reduce out above his left ear.

Of us on social media have been bewildered by the legendary participant’s new look. Many individuals have been amused and made various jokes, whereas some expressed concern for his well-being.

Magee, who now owns the Sneaky Fox vodka firm, determined to resolve the matter. He reached out to his former teammate through textual content and later shared a screenshot of their dialog on an X submit he captioned with, “Sorry @landondonovan.”

“LD verify twitter asap,” Magee texted Donovan, “and prob hearth your barber.”

Donovan responded with a number of facepalm emojis and joked, “The place have been you 7 hours in the past???”

He then supplied a proof for his look.

“Had a hair transplant process two weeks in the past and was advised it wouldn’t present up on digicam,” Donovan wrote.

Magee responded, “Who advised you that Rafa Marquez?!,” referring to the Mexican soccer legend and Donovan’s former on-field rival.

Donovan despatched again three laughing emojis and one which’s NSFW.

When Magee requested if he might submit their textual content thread, Donovan responded, “No matter, I deserve it.”

Donovan proved to be much more of sport Tuesday morning, when he replied to Magee’s tweet with a photograph of himself from years in the past, when he sported an excellent curly mullet on the highest of his head.

“Thanks for placing me on blast Mo,” Donovan mentioned in reference to Magee. “Simply attempting to get again to my glory days.”

Donovan isn’t the primary sports activities broadcaster to publicly focus on having undergone a process in an try and bolster a receding hairline. Then-Fox and present ESPN announcer Joe Buck described himself as “a hair-plug addict” in his 2016 memoir.

Donovan and Darke are slated to name the Spain-Italy match on Thursday. Maybe Donovan will additional handle the furry matter at the moment — or perhaps he’ll simply put on a hat.