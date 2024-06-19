Landon Donovan Confesses the Cause of His Viral Sportscast Hairstyle

Landon Donovan went viral on Monday, June 17, for his uncommon coiffure, which the previous soccer star says was brought on by a hair transplant process two weeks earlier than.

Though the Fox Sports activities commenter, 42, might have been identified for buzzcuts all through his skilled profession, his look in the course of the community’s Euro 2024 protection included a number of patches that uncovered his scalp.

After his look in the course of the broadcast of the France vs. Austria match, Donovan’s former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee shared a screenshot of their textual content dialog about Donovan’s look to X (formerly known as Twitter).

“LD examine twitter asap and prob hearth your barber,” Magee’s message learn.

“The place have been you seven hours in the past??? Had a hair transplant process two weeks in the past and was advised it wouldn’t present up on digicam,” Donovan replied.

“Who advised you that Rafa Marquez?!” Magee retorted earlier than asking if he may share their dialog on social media.

“No matter, I deserve it,” Donovan replied.

Donovan then added his personal put up to the social media thread and shared an older picture that includes his curly hair. “Thanks for placing me on blast Mo ☠️🤣. Simply making an attempt to get again to my glory days,” he wrote.

“Did Landon Donovan actually run out of the barbers half manner by a haircut as a result of he was late for work?” one X person posted.

In the meantime, one other added: “Landon Donovan provides absolute zero f—s, & what, I respect that.”

Landon Donovan on October 3, 2021 in Carson, California.

The previous soccer professional started his profession in 2001 at 19 after he was loaned to the MLS San Jose Earthquakes. He then gained U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Yr in 2003 and 2004. The next yr, he joined the LA Galaxy, the place he stayed for 9 years till 2014. Donovan returned to the workforce in 2016 after which retired from the game in 2018.

Donovan has additionally made three World Cup appearances, earned the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Yr 4 occasions and is the one American to win the Golden Ball Award.

Following his retirement, he grew to become a commentator for Fox Sports activities.