Lando Norris wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix despite hitting wall twice – as it happened | Formula One

Norris and Piastri have combined superbly this season to put McLaren in charge of the constructors' race for the world title. Here's how it looks after the race, with that gap tightening at the top: n Logan Sargeant – 0 points n n Valtteri Bottas – 0 points n Max Verstappen – 331 points n n Lando Norris – 279 points n n Charles Leclerc – 245 points n n Oscar Piastri – 237 points n n Carlos Sainz – 191 points n n Lewis Hamilton – 174 points n n Sergio Perez – 144 points n n George Russell – 140 points n n Fernando Alonso – 62 points n n Lance Stroll – 24 points n n Nico Hulkenberg – 24 points n n Yuki Tsunoda – 22 points n n Alex Albon – 12 points n n Daniel Ricciardo – 12 points n n Pierre Gasly – 8 points n n Oliver Bearman – 7 points n n Kevin Magnussen – 6 points n n Esteban Ocon – 5 points n n Franco Colapinto – 4 points n n Zhou Guanyu – 0 points nttps://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c4bdde77cc421661c374aaad7e65bb90″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5d3604748efa66d6d90d4a99331846f6″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b6f7622b728854e4d1c84437065fc991″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8c95653db5a811f553c6e68d95f37a46″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=14b758d627138b4bcd92b4c613024c77″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1f8d84fa527d488cc870583470cc4f97″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f0acfbb89a17f6982061ac98c4bd7e0″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61e47866763beeadf754f86467a47efa”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d70d394699c5083b9366f967a4cf9e2a”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=590799d38fa772ef57cdc97fc34a9a33″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c4bdde77cc421661c374aaad7e65bb90″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5d3604748efa66d6d90d4a99331846f6″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b6f7622b728854e4d1c84437065fc991″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61e47866763beeadf754f86467a47efa”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d70d394699c5083b9366f967a4cf9e2a”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=590799d38fa772ef57cdc97fc34a9a33″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c4bdde77cc421661c374aaad7e65bb90″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5d3604748efa66d6d90d4a99331846f6″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b6f7622b728854e4d1c84437065fc991″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=186de5bb26564e7a0b675b75e9d7ef21″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5e4f17fdd5aa16da9363cf499b6bfd4b”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e034c1ba117ca696c47f1c9bebce7c74″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ea22cd34d8a3d81cc431182c235427b2″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7311030b6a4940a6fbdc8f144414b7cc”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b8fc2aadbceab0e21a32d64bd9ca784a”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9136e055e6bbf666c2475cb280ea6312″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcdc4fbf99d0459dd3c59ef7029cc6d7″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=da9f0d18695a2cf72733dbeb80b4c89b”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a10d3e554a388c8a51b347eea90b9be1″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=80fd9c5524b9b3b97f1d32e8492569d0″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e907491a10153ddcc69f5c6a31339dc6″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b310af710544a6d2347af4cfa17a12c1″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0388e69e15d9d8e31a20faa013213bfe9fa19c0/0_0_6745_4497/master/6745.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8d476163832ccb19a8480c701a0922fd”,”width”:960}]}],”knowledge”:{“alt”:”Lando Norris celebrates his victory in Singapore. Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be second and Osscar Piastri of McLaren third.ttps://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=820a8f984840f097c9ac8d2fa4fa5259″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=93c1cee3caf845e6864295fc6e25cc60″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ab428ff873a050c0b48b3c59a150a1b5″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2a2b3691e096335bdf188950ce477aaf”,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6e57916e7424600a764928ed4be0ce6f”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=51437693b2e69a35ece411fca5e03385″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b61080619fc785f1cb04a7f4870848e3″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=29210037de991dc505612ddde4d4effc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=003a27f50ce2b173a26f65857638f78c”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=967291165ab10c38a65c28334fad5c3f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=820a8f984840f097c9ac8d2fa4fa5259″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=93c1cee3caf845e6864295fc6e25cc60″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ab428ff873a050c0b48b3c59a150a1b5″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=29210037de991dc505612ddde4d4effc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=003a27f50ce2b173a26f65857638f78c”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=967291165ab10c38a65c28334fad5c3f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=820a8f984840f097c9ac8d2fa4fa5259″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=93c1cee3caf845e6864295fc6e25cc60″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ab428ff873a050c0b48b3c59a150a1b5″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0ca5559f50d69a11b3327bcc5772902e”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9b91327f107457f85f8aff01ca97c659″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=fb73a77882fa321e5a297816ddf6028d”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=11717143ed99d2a9158e55ad9fce3e9d”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3429b4f96bf771c2c1276a8e73c9e25a”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a4d1260dd60504b3c73f7679541ba254″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=50b9db2bf025b7b825affeb2d0fa8120″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8e06c313f8104f9a83e4f4a66da2c0e0″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b92613c176163cd8ee916a8fde56e5ce”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c76b3cdffdac6103477b621ac9e19815″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=266a47ac610cf6e33615ac1b6ed019dc”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcb0e623661b7290f49baf7b2822db09″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a3dc473985acc324981619361b3449c6″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/279a2c8820f77e3c3954dedaaedf266c975306dc/0_0_4918_3279/master/4918.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0764d1fd7df8fa86904e93e5090bb31b”,”width”:960}]}],”knowledge”:{“alt”:”Lando Norris wins in Singapore for McLaren! (Aston Martin) n n Yuki Tsunoda (RB) n n Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) n n Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) n n Alex Albon (Williams) n n Franco Colapinto (Williams) n n Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) n n Kevin Magnussen (Haas) n n Esteban Ocon (Alpine) n n Daniel Ricciardo (RB) n n Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) n n Pierre Gasly (Alpine) n n Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) n n Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) n EDT”},{“id”:”66eda3b08f08f8e7c5dec7d5″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Now then. Now then. NOW. THEN. We’ve spent the last few weeks wondering if we’ve got ourselves a title race and finally the answer seems clear: yes we do. “,”elementId”:”29a8e226-009c-4fe7-8cb2-9f23ba12c528″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Max Verstappen leads Lando Norris at the top of the driver standings by 59 points but, as we’ve learnt over the last few days – and weeks and months – his car is “fucked”. He said that word?! No! Horrors! How absolutely dare he! The paragons of F1 would never! “,”elementId”:”eb396ea1-952a-4cde-a9c4-9155b472bb17″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” After forcing himself into the points from near the back in Baku last week, Norris begins today in pole and as such, is a heavy favourite to win the race. But Verstappen is just one spot behind him so, even if he can’t move in front, is well placed to limit any potential inroads the challenger might make into his cushion. “,”elementId”:”016a0a89-1e1a-4c32-9340-75454450000f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Which is easy to say. Because this being F1, what might happen barely matters because what does happen – the three-time world champ being handed a community service order for inadvertently using a naughty word to honestly describe his car, say – bears so little resemblance to reality that to predict any of it feels almost as foolish as the ludicrosity we’ve just discussed. Here we go! “,”elementId”:”cdb0af66-a874-4edf-975f-f933947542bc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Lights out: 8pm local, 1pm BST “,”elementId”:”f31a0295-f568-49dc-9e8d-c77e83e979d4″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1727002809000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1727002439000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.53 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1727002809000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Solar 22 Sep 2024 10.11 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Solar 22 Sep 2024 07.00 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”absoluteServerTimes”:false}”> Key occasions

Present key occasions solely Please activate JavaScript to make use of this characteristic

That’s all from this stay weblog. We’ll go away you with Giles Richards’ report from Singapore. Thanks for studying. Share

The drivers have accepted the acclaim on the rostrum, so now is an efficient time to remind you that the following GP is the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on the weekend of 18-20 October. A little bit of a break earlier than all of it hots up and the ultimate six races of the season get going. Share

Constructors world championship standings Norris and Piastri have mixed fantastically this season to place McLaren answerable for the constructors’ race for the world title. McLaren – 516 factors Crimson Bull – 475 factors Ferrari – 441 factors Mercedes – 329 factors Aston Martin – 86 factors RB – 34 factors Haas – 31 factors Williams – 16 factors Alpine – 13 factors Sauber – 0 factors Share

Drivers world championship standings Right here’s the way it takes care of the race, with that hole tightening on the high: Max Verstappen – 331 factors Lando Norris – 279 factors Charles Leclerc – 245 factors Oscar Piastri – 237 factors Carlos Sainz – 191 factors Lewis Hamilton – 174 factors Sergio Perez – 144 factors George Russell – 140 factors Fernando Alonso – 62 factors Lance Stroll – 24 factors Nico Hulkenberg – 24 factors Yuki Tsunoda – 22 factors Alex Albon – 12 factors Daniel Ricciardo – 12 factors Pierre Gasly – 8 factors Oliver Bearman – 7 factors Kevin Magnussen – 6 factors Esteban Ocon – 5 factors Franco Colapinto – 4 factors Zhou Guanyu – 0 factors Logan Sargeant – 0 factors Valtteri Bottas – 0 factors Lando Norris celebrates his victory in Singapore. {Photograph}: Vincent Thian/AP Share

“It’s at all times robust round right here, very heat … and I’m wanting ahead to a pleasant relaxation,” says a visibly drained and disenchanted Verstappen. “Just a few too many shut calls,” displays Norris, the winner. “The automobile was mega, we had been flying the entire race, nonetheless robust however very enjoyable, I’m nonetheless sweating. Good to have Oscar right here too on the rostrum, he drove properly at present.” Share

George Russell was fourth, Charles Leclerc was fifth and Lewis Hamilton sixth, with the Spanish duo of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso mopping up the remainder of the factors, together with Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez who had been ninth and tenth respectively. Share

Thanks Daniel. “Effectively finished on the technique,” is the message from Oscar Piastri to Staff McLaren over the comms. It’s one other podium end for the Australian, with Norris the winner and Verstappen coming dwelling in second. Share

I’m afraid I have to depart now, as I’ve a funeral to attend. Right here’s Dominic Sales space to relax with you as we replicate on the race and look ahead to the following. Share

Daniel Ricciardo, driving in what is perhaps his last race, steals the fastest-lap level! Who is aware of how essential that’ll be come the tip of the season? However for now, allow us to have fun the title race that we and the game deserve, Verstappen’s lead on the high reduce to 52 factors. Share Up to date at 09.48 EDT

Lando Norris of McLaren wins the Singapore Grand Prix! Max Verstappen of Crimson Bull will probably be second and Osscar Piastri of McLaren third. Lando Norris wins in Singapore for McLaren! {Photograph}: Lars Baron/Method 1/Getty Photos Share Up to date at 10.03 EDT

Lap 62/62 Norris did fantastically to begin properly and maintain the lead spherical flip one; from there, it’s been a procession. Share

Lap 61/62 Norris’ McLaren is supersonic, one other quickest lap serving to him to a lead of 21.9 as he begins his last lap. Share

Lap 60/62 Norris cruises, Magnussen quits – it’d be humorous had he finished so whereas nonetheless proudly owning the quickest lap – and Ricciardo comes it to make a 3rd change, wanting, maybe, to skank a fastest-lap prize. Share

Lap 59/62 Can anybody set a lap sooner than Norris’? Leclerc has youngish tyres however he’ll have to go Russell first; he’s bought DRS in that regard however Russell shuts the door. Share

Lap 58/62 Finally, it seems like Verstappen will do sufficient to get dwelling this season however it doesn’t seem to be his automobile has one other win left in it. So if Norris can qualify properly, he’s a really actual probability of nicking it. Oh, and Leclerc is hacking at Russell in search of to pilfer fourth place. Share

Lap 57/62 Norris is placing an exclamation mark subsequent to his win, the fastest-lap icon once more sat subsequent to his title. He’ll be beginning to consider. Share

Lap 56/62 Norris bangs out one other quickest lap however will know he’s been fortunate at present, properly although he’s pushed this weekend, having clipped the wall twice. Subsequent time, he may not be so fortunate. Lando Norris is easing his method to victory. {Photograph}: Lars Baron/Method 1/Getty Photos Share Up to date at 09.37 EDT

Lap 55/62 The highest seven seems set now, the smallest hole the three.25s between Leclerc, fifth, and Russell, fourth. What’s been most notable about this race is how routine Norris has made it. Share

Lap 54/62 Norris zooms on, however Magnussen, final, has simply set a quickest lap. However simply as I’m about to recommend the chief are available in, having a cease in hand on Verstappen, he beats the time anyroad. Share

Lap 53/62 Verstappen is now far sufficient forward of Piastri to not have to fret about an assault; he’d in all probability have taken second at lights out. Norris Verstappen Piastri Russell Leclerc Hamilton Sainz Alonso Share

Lap 52/62 Lando, man! One other quickest lap means he leads by 28.650 and the additional level you get for that may be a respectable wrinkle within the total image of issues – particularly in races like this, the place the identification of the winner has been recognized from the primary flip. Share

Lap 51/62 That didn’t take lengthy: Leclerc passes Hamilton and sits fifth; Norris bangs out one other quickest lap and he’s completely loving life. Magnussen, in the meantime, hits the wall and flattens a tyre; I don’t suppose it’ll eventuate a security automobile as a result of the automobile makes it to the pits. Share

Lap 50/62 Leclerc, fourth, is inside 1.423s of Hamilton, fifth and I’d anticipate them to swap locations earlier than the tip of this. He’s on absolute flames, the hole lowered to 0.415 within the time it takes me to kind that. Share

Lap 49/62 Possibly he ought to hit the wall extra usually! Nozza units a brand new quickest lap which tells us how nifty his automobile is, if we didn’t know already, but in addition that maybe he’s had his thoughts centered by that wall scenario having drifted. Cav won’t be impressed. Share

Lap 48/62 Ahem. Norris contacts the wall for a second repeatedly does properly to flee; he’ll want to consider that as a result of it wasn’t a glancing blow and on one other day may’ve value him the race. Share

Lap 47/62 Leclerc, sixth, units a quickest lap, and even with no pit, Norris may need a hack at it late doorways as soon as his gasoline tank is sort of empty. Norris Verstappen Piastri Russell Hamilton Leclerc Sainz Alonso Hulkenberg Perez Share

Lap 46/62 Piastri trails Verstappen by 18.709s, and may simply have time to problem for second; that’d be a enjoyable intervention, as a result of Norris may actually use narrowing the hole on the high by greater than seven factors. Share

Lap 45/62 Piastri has to go round Russell … and the Merc has nothing for the McLaren! He takes third and appears good for a 3rd podium on the spin. Share

Lap 44/62 McLaren may take into consideration pitting Norris to get recent tyres and go for Piastri’s fastest-lap level; presently, if he wins each race from pole together with each fastest-lap level, Verstappen coming second to him, they’ll begin the ultimate weekend degree on the high. Share

Lap 43/62 Ferrari order Sainz to let Leclerc by and he does, as Piastri units a quickest lap; Norris received’t like that as a result of he’ll need the bonus level. However he leads by 23.970s, and I’m certain he’d’ve taken that. Share