Land Wolf Price Prediction: WOLF Surges 90% As The New Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Meme Coin Smashes Past $150K Within Minutes Of Launch

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Land Wolf value skyrocketed 90% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.018 as of 03:38 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that soared to $33.6 million.

This comes because the token soars to a market capitalization of greater than $200 million. Earlier, it hit an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.0208.

Land Wolf Worth Set To Soar To A New ATH Above The Bullish Pennant

After its launch, the Land Wolf value went on a consolidation section, ranging between $0.00187 and $0.00486, based on information from GeckoTerminal. Within the final two days, the WOLF value has been on a tear, rising via a markup section to hit its ATH.

Nonetheless, after recording a brand new ATH, the bulls haven’t been in a position to reclaim this excessive, with the worth fluctuating inside a bullish pennant sample, and retesting the $0.0178 resistance zone.

WOLF value now trades properly above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA), which confirms the final bullish potential to the upside.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is buying and selling throughout the overbought area and climbing up, at the moment buying and selling at stage 66, a sign of continued investor optimism.

The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be bullish, with the blue MACD line crossing above the orange sign line, a illustration of a bullish crossover. With the inexperienced bars extending above the impartial line, the worth of Land Wolf would soar to a brand new ATH.

The Common Directional Index (ADX) additionally exhibits that WOLF is on a really robust bullish pattern, with the ADX crossing stage 50 to at the moment commerce at 59.

Land Wolf Worth Prediction

As per the Land Wolf value evaluation, the token is ready to soar over the bullish pennant to a brand new ATH, with the bulls focusing on $0.0228.

Nonetheless, with the MACD and RSI exhibiting that the token is very overbought, the token could present a looming value correction. In such a situation, the worth of WOLF could retrace again to the help round $0.01094, which coincides with the 50-day SMA.

Even because the Land Wolf value soars, buyers are pivoting to the brand new meme coin Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which raised $150k inside minutes of launch and has now bagged greater than $244k in lower than a day.

Pepe Unchained Surges Previous $244K In Much less Than A Day – Greatest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Since its inception, Pepe has delivered mind-blowing returns to early buyers and continues to rule the charts, regardless of the wave of recent meme cash.

Nonetheless, Pepe just isn’t with out shortcomings. The token was initially constructed on the Ethereum blockchain and has lengthy been confined by its layer-1 expertise, which is handicapped by community delays and rising fuel charges.

Enter Pepe Unchained, a token that’s based mostly on PEPE devising a plan to interrupt free from his chains and embrace the longer term with Pepe Unchained.

Who wants some Mind Powder? Pepe is gearing up for the official launch of his very personal blockchain! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kZC72UmxFy — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 20, 2024

The challenge plans to sort out the scalability, velocity, and effectivity points that always plague meme cash constructed on Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum. In consequence, Pepe Unchained allows buyers to grab market alternatives with higher effectivity.

Token holders may also earn passively via the platform’s staking system, which provides an annual yield of 17,600%.

99Bitcoins, a distinguished crypto channel on YouTube, has reviewed the token, and says $PEPU is likely one of the greatest cryptos to purchase now. It provides that it might probably soar 100X after its launch.

You should buy $PEPU tokens for $0.008 every. With a value hike coming in lower than three days, purchase quickly to lock in the perfect deal.

To hitch the presale, purchase $PEPU from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

