Lana Del Rey’s Sultry Looks That Nailed The Dark Feminine Beauty Trend

Melancholia, romance, glamour. To many indie-pop lovers across the globe, these phrases discover a physique in Lana Del Rey’s lyrics and a soul in her music. On the event of the singer-songwriter’s thirty ninth birthday, let’s do a deep dive into the ‘darkish female’ aesthetic that she’s famend because the embodiment of.

The darkish female aesthetic refers to ladies getting in contact with their socially repressed sides; The edges to them which are as fierce as they’re intuitive, and as wild as they’re unapologetic. This facet to ladies finds its origin within the systemised suppression that they’ve confronted and in full distinction to the ‘female’ qualities which have been imposed on them.

Lana Del Rey’s darkish female aesthetic is simply the crowning glory to her brooding music. Listed here are 5 of her iconic appears which have prompted this acclaim from us:

Delicate, horny

Her eye make-up, heavy on eyeliner-mascara in addition to her daring, crimson lip look has nailed down the sombre and sultry. Her type becoming satin costume speaks to volumes of female complexities and the shiny waves of hair give her the fulfilling picture that her look wants.

Say sure to edge

Rey’s darkish eyeshadow paired with a traditional cat-eye solely reveals how the edgy exterior matches the within. The blush and crimson lipstick goes to embrace standard femininity, but permitting interaction with experimental and masculine style. Crucial a part of the look is the arrogance you have got in realizing you possibly can pull all of it off.

Ravishing in crimson

Crimson, maybe one of the vital female colors, alludes to ardour, anger, sexuality and fearlessness- all flawlessly emulated by a single crimson costume Lana Del Rey wore. A figure-hugging crimson costume hand in hand with diamonds, a woman’s finest good friend, is the right image of the darkish female aesthetic, together with crimson lipstick to match.

Nail the look

We’ve established the significance that shades of crimson maintain in embodying this aesthetic, and this look makes use of crimson for extra than simply lipstick. We see Rey utilizing the Crimson Nail Concept, the place portray your nails crimson typically makes you seem extra assured and alluring. Particularly when paired with darkish, cool-toned make-up and black clothes, the aura of thriller and magnetism is additional intensified.

Bows are the brand new beauties

This look by Lana Del Rey is a softer method to the darkish female aesthetic. The make-up fashion is extra delicate and avoids sturdy colors. It doesn’t, nonetheless, lack sharpness on any entrance, owing to the cat-eye flaunted in union with muted eye-shadow tones. The perimeter offers the face a gentler. The black bow, matching with the black floral patterned costume adorns the singer with a way of modern consistency in addition to mystifying qualities.