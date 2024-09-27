Lana Del Rey and Louisiana Boyfriend File for Marriage License

Pop star Lana Del Rey and her Louisiana-born swamp tour information boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, have formally filed for a wedding license in Lafourche Parish. In keeping with a report from NOLA.com, court docket data reveal the couple took the leap earlier this week (Sep. 23), making use of for the license on the clerk of court docket’s workplace in Thibodaux, Louisiana, a city about an hour from New Orleans. The pair paid $32 in money for the license.

The information comes simply weeks after Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene, 49, made headlines for weathering Hurricane Francine collectively down the bayou. In keeping with Louisiana state legislation, the couple has 30 days from the date of submitting to formally marry, or the license will expire.

Rumors of their relationship started circulating in late August, after Del Rey and Dufrene had been noticed collectively in England earlier than her efficiency on the 2024 Studying & Leeds Pageant. British media later reported the couple was seen having fun with a quiet night at a London pub, including gas to the hypothesis.

Dufrene, a local of Des Allemands and boat captain for Airboat Excursions by Arthur Matherne, has recognized Del Rey for a number of years. The 2 reportedly met in 2019 when Del Rey took certainly one of Dufrene’s well-known swamp excursions throughout a go to to Louisiana. Del Rey even shared images from the journey on social media, which led to them staying in contact.

This 12 months, Del Rey returned to Louisiana in Could and reunited with Dufrene for one more airboat tour earlier than she headlined the 2024 Hangout Fest in Orange Seashore, Alabama. The couple’s connection appeared to deepen over the summer time. Del Rey posted extra images from the New Orleans space, together with a extensively circulated snapshot from the Tic-Toc Café in Metairie.

Del Rey’s followers have been busy chatting as they await additional information of their wedding ceremony, which may occur at any time earlier than their license expires in late October. For now, the “Summertime Disappointment” singer appears able to embrace each love and Louisiana life together with her bayou boy, Jeremy Dufrene.

After all, we want them the most effective.