Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are married! They loved a late October marriage ceremony in Malibu, California.

Condor wore a Vera Wang marriage ceremony robe, which she revealed her mom watched her attempt on. The event was significantly significant as Condor’s mother, Mary, died just lately.

“Somewhat over two years in the past, I took my mother and bridesmaids to Vera Wang to go dress-shopping,” she instructed Vogue in an interview revealed on Friday, November 1. “My mother and I completely fell in love with my marriage ceremony robe the second I attempted it on, and I’m so grateful I received to share that have together with her. That was the one time she was capable of see me in my gown, and I’ll maintain that reminiscence in my coronary heart perpetually. We each immediately knew it was the one. It was timeless and traditional, whereas nonetheless youthful and playful. My greatest hope — which I really feel like I achieved — was to really feel like myself within the gown, and I’ve by no means felt extra stunning than I did once I wore my marriage ceremony gown. I’m perpetually grateful.”

The To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than star met De La Torre at an Emmys social gathering in 2015. He launched himself by tapping her on the shoulder and saying, “Hello, I’m Anthony. I assumed I might make a pal.” As she instructed Cosmopolitan in 2019, the second felt “like a Taylor Swift music.”

The couple introduced their engagement in January 2022 after six years of relationship. “Saying YES was the simplest choice I’ve ever made,” Condor gushed by way of Instagram alongside images from their engagement shoot and a video from his proposal. “I think about myself absolutely the luckiest lady alive to stay in your sphere. Except for my father, unquestionably, you’re the biggest man on this planet.”

Condor joked that the pair’s canine, Emmy and Timmy, thought it was “about time” they received engaged.

She ended her put up with a candy message to De La Torre. “I can not wait to be your spouse, child,” she wrote. “I really like you one million instances over.”

De La Torre, for his half, echoed his fiancée’s sentiments in his personal Instagram put up. “That second whenever you ask your finest pal to be by your aspect perpetually … I’ve needed to do that for six years,” he famous. “The best choice I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my spouse.”

Two months after sharing their engagement information with the world, Condor mirrored on her journey with De La Torre.

“I’m very, very, very excited,” she instructed Individuals in March 2022. “Anthony is my very best pal. He’s my particular person. … He’s that warrior that’s been with me each step of the way in which over the previous six years of my world altering. I simply at all times wish to be by his aspect, and he’s been essentially the most supportive particular person in my profession. He’s my warrior rock. Occasions the place I simply really feel like I can’t do something or I’m deeply exhausted — he’s at all times been there.”

Condor additionally teased how the duo had been approaching their marriage ceremony plans.

“Rising up, I knew I at all times needed to get married and have a stupendous marriage ceremony, however I wasn’t, like, Pinterest-ing or determining each element,” she defined. “Anthony and I are each fairly waft. In order we plan, we’re simply going with what we really feel within the second.”