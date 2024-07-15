Lamine Yamal: 17 ways Spain’s 17-year-old superstar dominated Euro 2024

Spain is the champion of Europe as soon as once more after beating England 2-1 on Sunday on the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Rodri took house the award for the event's greatest participant after main Spain's midfield, however 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, who was named the Younger Participant of the Event, was undoubtedly La Roja's breakout star.

This is a glance again at Yamal's excellent Euros debut, with stats from FOX Sports activities Analysis:

Now the youngest participant in Euros historical past to look in a match (16 years and 338 days outdated). Grew to become the youngest participant in Euros historical past to file an help (16 years and 338 days outdated). Is the youngest participant in Euros and World Cup historical past to attain in a match (16 years and 362 days outdated). First teenager ever to file three assists at a single version of the Euros (led event with 4). Recorded 4 assists at this event, tying the file for many assists at a single version of the Euros. Youngest participant to look in a Euros or World Cup last, passing Pelé (17 years and 249 days outdated within the 1958 World Cup last). Youngest participant to file an help within the Euros or World Cup last (17 years and 1 day outdated). Youngest participant to start out in a World Cup or Euros last and win (17 years and 1 day outdated). Grew to become the primary participant to file a aim or help within the quarterfinals, semifinals AND last at a single Euros event Led event in probabilities created with 19. Assisted Nico Williams in last, whose birthday is the day earlier than his (Williams, July 12; Yamal, July 13). One in every of two gamers with an anticipated help worth over 2.0 (Nico Williams is the opposite). Solely participant within the event to have 15-plus probabilities created and three or extra assists. Solely participant within the event to have a number of assists and an anticipated aim worth over 1.8. Led a Spanish assault that broke the Euros single event file for targets (15). Received Younger Participant of the Event Award at Euros. In 2023 debut for Barcelona, turned the youngest participant to look for the membership since 1922 (at 15 years outdated).

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports activities Analysis.

