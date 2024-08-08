Lamecha Girma stretchered away after fall in steeplechase final

Medics rushed to attend the 23-year-old Ethiopian athlete after a tough fall through the steeplechase ultimate.

PARIS, France — Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma exited the Olympics purple observe on a stretcher after taking a tough fall through the males’s 3,000-meter steeplechase ultimate.

Whereas leaping the third to final barrier, the 23-year-old athlete crashed onto the observe and remained immobile for a pair minutes.

Medics rushed to assist the Ethiopian runner and he was rapidly stretchered away with a neck brace.

Girma, who’s the world report holder within the occasion, had an early lead through the race alongside along with his fellow Ethiopian teammates.

Issues took a flip with simply two laps to go, when the Toyko silver medalist appeared to journey over the hurdle.

Till his fall, Girma seemed to be in rivalry for a medal within the ultimate.

Who gained the boys’s 3,000-meter steeplechase ultimate?

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title in males’s steeplechase, ending in 8 minutes, 6.05 seconds for a .36-second win over America’s Kenneth Rooks.

Rooks had the lead heading into the homestretch and was trying to pull off an enormous upset, however El Bakkali overtook him.

Rooks nonetheless beat his private greatest by virtually 9 seconds to seize the second silver over three Olympics within the occasion for America.