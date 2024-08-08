Lamecha Girma stretchered away after fall in steeplechase final

Medics rushed to attend the 23-year-old Ethiopian athlete after a tough fall in the course of the steeplechase last.

PARIS, France — Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma exited the Olympics purple monitor on a stretcher after taking a tough fall in the course of the males’s 3,000-meter steeplechase last.

Whereas leaping the third to final barrier, the 23-year-old athlete crashed onto the monitor and remained immobile for a pair minutes.

Medics rushed to help the Ethiopian runner and he was rapidly stretchered away with a neck brace.

On Thursday, the athlete’s staff stated in an Instagram submit that Girma didn’t “endure from any main head harm” following a full medical examination.

“He’ll endure additional scans to examine his leg earlier than being allowed to go away the hospital,” Elite Operating Crew stated within the submit. “Thanks to the french medical staff and to all of you to your assist ❤️”

Girma, who’s the world report holder within the occasion, had an early lead in the course of the race alongside along with his fellow Ethiopian teammates.

Issues took a flip with simply two laps to go, when the Toyko silver medalist appeared to journey over the hurdle.

Till his fall, Girma gave the impression to be in rivalry for a medal within the last.

Who gained the boys’s 3,000-meter steeplechase last?

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title in males’s steeplechase, ending in 8 minutes, 6.05 seconds for a .36-second win over America’s Kenneth Rooks.

Rooks had the lead heading into the homestretch and was trying to pull off an enormous upset, however El Bakkali overtook him.

Rooks nonetheless beat his private greatest by nearly 9 seconds to seize the second silver over three Olympics within the occasion for America.