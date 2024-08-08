Lamecha Girma on the road to recovery

Horrific fall on final lap of the Olympic steeplechase ultimate ends in Ethiopian world record-holder being hospitalised in Paris

Lamecha Girma seems to have made a great restoration in a single day after struggling a horrible fall within the closing phases of the Olympic 3000m steeplechase ultimate.

The world record-holder hit the final barrier on the again straight on the ultimate lap with simply over 200m to go and crashed to the bottom the place he lay immobile for just a few moments till medics rushed to his consideration.

As Soufiane El Bakkali stormed to gold forward of Kenneth Rooks – with the main athletes oblivious to Girma’s situation – the Ethiopian’s head was put in a brace as he was stretchered off.

There was widespread concern over the subsequent hour or so till stories started to emerge that he was aware and responding properly to remedy in hospital.

In a single day his administration company launched a press release, saying: “Scary view final evening in Paris. After a full medical examination in the course of the evening, it has been confirmed that Lamecha doesn’t endure from any main head damage. He’ll bear additional scans to test his leg earlier than being allowed to depart the hospital. Thanks to the french medical staff and to all of you in your help.”

The 23-year-old set a world file for the steeplechase in Paris final 12 months with 7:52.11 and in addition broke Daniel Komen’s long-standing world indoor 3000m file with 7:23.81, which was set within the north of France at Liévin.

In main championships he’s nonetheless striving for his first gold, although, as he has completed runner-up on the world championships in 2019, 2022 and 2023, plus the Olympics in 2021 and World Indoor Championships in 2022. His world data and championship medals apart, he has run 3:29.51 for 1500m.

In a carefully contested steeplechase barrier on Wednesday within the Stade de France he was properly positioned down the again straight on the ultimate lap and appeared to surge into the hurdle to achieve some momentum – a typical tactic with steeplechasers – however misjudged his effort and after chopping his stride on the ultimate second one in all his legs hit the barrier along with his physique then spinning round because it hit the observe.

