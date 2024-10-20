Lakers Rumors: Quincy Olivari to Sign Two-Way Contract; Colin Castleton Waived | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Gary Dineen/NBAE by way of Getty Pictures

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Quincy Olivari to a two-way contract on Saturday after a string of profitable preseason performances, in keeping with ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin.

Per Charania and McMenamin, the Lakers additionally launched heart Colin Castleton.

Olivari initially signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles on June 27 after he wasn’t chosen within the 2024 NBA draft. The 23-year-old averaged 19.1 factors per sport throughout his 2023-24 season with Xavier.

He reacted to the information on social media.

Olivari’s two-way deal implies that he may be lively for as much as 50 regular-season video games with Los Angeles and will additionally hung out with the workforce’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

He progressively carved out a task in head coach JJ Redick’s preseason rotation, dropping 11 factors in 9 minutes on 4-6 taking pictures throughout an Oct. 10 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He additionally linked on three of his 4 makes an attempt from behind the arc.

“Quincy utterly modified the sport … selecting up full court docket, being disruptive, taking time without work the shot clock,” Redick informed reporters after the competition. “I believed he executed precisely what we would like from somebody in his place.”

Olivari stayed environment friendly all through the rest of the preseason, averaging 8.8 factors and three.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per sport on 52.2/57.1/100 taking pictures splits.

His robust play put him on the radar of a number of stars, together with Stephen Curry. The 2-time MVP met with Olivari following a matchup between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday.