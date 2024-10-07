Lakers’ Bronny James Reflects on Historic Game with LeBron: ‘That’s Literally My Dad’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE by way of Getty Pictures

Bronny James mentioned his mindset after sharing the courtroom along with his father and teammate, LeBron, for the primary time throughout the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening.

“I am at all times fascinated by ‘That is my dad’ as a result of that is actually my dad,” James stated after the sport, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “So I simply go on the market and, after I’m taking part in, he is simply my teammate. That is all I am considering at that time.”

The 2 have been on the ground collectively firstly of the second quarter.

The pair already turned the primary lively father-son duo in NBA historical past after the Lakers chosen the youthful James with the No. 55 general decide within the 2024 draft.

Bronny was chosen by the Lakers following his freshman yr at USC. He did not make his season debut with the Trojans till Dec. 2023 after struggling cardiac arrest throughout an offseason exercise previous to the workforce’s 2023-24 marketing campaign.

The 20-year-old mirrored on his journey to the NBA, which permits him to remain level-headed regardless of the historical past that he is making along with his father.

“It is simply taking all the things that has occurred to me throughout this yr, getting up and persevering with to work every single day,” James stated, per Shelburne. “Simply discovering gasoline every single day to stand up and begin working.”

The NBA’s all-time main scorer was amazed by the achievement that the 2 made. He completed with 19 factors, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in Sunday’s sport whereas taking pictures 66.7 p.c from the sector.

The previous Trojans guard remains to be discovering his footing on offense by two preseason contests, as he is scored simply two factors and pulled down three rebounds on 1-7 taking pictures in 29 complete minutes on the ground.

Bronny has fared significantly better on the defensive finish, blocking three pictures throughout his preseason debut on Friday. He revealed that head coach JJ Redick has harassed the significance of being a “pest” on protection.

“JJ has actually emphasised the defensive finish and being a pest on protection,” Bronny stated. “So that is what I have been making an attempt to give attention to stepping on the ground.”

It could be tough for him to carve out a regular-season function on a Lakers workforce with playoff aspirations, however he might earn extra minutes transferring ahead if he is in a position to stay efficient on protection.