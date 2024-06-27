Lakers add Dalton Knecht with No. 17 pick in 2024 NBA Draft – NBC Los Angeles

The Lakers could have discovered their scorer of the long run and current.

On a pivotal night time in Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers selected a participant for each their current and future, by choosing Tennessee scorer Dalton Knect with the seventeenth general choose within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night time.

Forward of the draft, there have been many questions on whether or not or not the Lakers would truly make the choice, or embody the choose in a pre-draft commerce with one other group.

There have been a number of blockbuster trades main as much as the draft, crucial of which, was the New York Knicks going all in on their former Villanova gamers on their roster by buying and selling away Bojan Bogdanovic, 4 unprotected first-round picks, and one protected first-round choose, in alternate for ahead Mikal Bridges.

Nonetheless, the Lakers opted to maintain their first-round choice to bolster their roster now, whereas additionally wanting forward in the direction of the long run.

Knecht’s journey to this second is nothing in need of outstanding. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 212 kilos, he emerged as a standout guard in his lone season on the College of Tennessee this 12 months.

Averaging a formidable 21.7 factors per sport with taking pictures splits of 45.8% from the sphere, 39.7% from past the arc, and 77.2% from the free-throw line, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was a dominant power on the courtroom. His efficiency earned him First Staff All-America honors and the title of SEC Participant of the 12 months.

Earlier than his time at Tennessee, Knecht honed his abilities at Northern Colorado, the place he performed for 2 seasons. Over his 103 Division I video games, Knecht averaged 16.9 factors, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, persistently proving his scoring prowess. He scored in double figures in 75 of these video games, together with 38 with 20 or extra factors, 11 with 30 or extra, and one memorable 40-point efficiency.

Knecht’s early years had been spent at Northeastern Junior Faculty in Colorado, following his commencement from Prairie View Excessive College in Henderson, Colorado. From missed highschool expertise to school standout, his winding path to stardom speaks volumes about his resilience and willpower.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations and Common Supervisor, expressed his pleasure about Knecht’s choice in an announcement launched by the group.

“It’s a particularly thrilling night time for the Los Angeles Lakers. We might have by no means imagined a participant as expert and ideal for our wants can be there for us,” mentioned Pelinka. “We had him as a high 10 participant unanimously throughout our scouting boards.”

Pelinka emphasised Knecht’s aggressive nature, calling him a “three-level scorer” who excels on each ends of the ground. Knecht’s capability to defend, his physicality, and his athleticism make him a invaluable 3-and-D participant, becoming seamlessly into the Lakers’ roster.

The Lakers’ resolution to draft Knecht addresses a number of group wants, significantly in perimeter scoring and spot-up taking pictures. His versatility and scoring capability are anticipated to enrich LeBron James and Anthony Davis, offering the Lakers with a much-needed offensive weapon. Knecht’s sport attracts comparisons to notable NBA gamers similar to Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jerami Grant, and Terrence Ross, reflecting his potential to make a major affect.

As the most recent member of the Lakers, Dalton Knecht carries the hopes of a franchise desirous to return to championship rivalry. His journey from missed highschool participant to NBA first-round choose is a testomony to his expertise and perseverance. Lakers followers can look ahead to seeing Knecht’s scoring prowess and defensive tenacity on full show on the Crypto.com Area, as he embarks on this new chapter in his basketball profession.