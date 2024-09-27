Lake Lure Dam overtops, remains in tact

As Helene weakens, the now-tropical storm’s sturdy winds and heavy rain proceed to wreak havoc throughout the Southeast U.S., together with in North Carolina the place no less than one county has ordered evacuations.

Rutherford County’s Emergency Administration ordered residents who dwell on sure roads to evacuate to increased areas because of water overtopping the Lake Lure Dam, based on a Fb put up shared by the federal government workplace Friday morning.

Emergency officers warned in an 11 a.m. ET Fb put up that failure of Lake Lure Dam was “imminent.” As of 1:30 p.m., “water is cresting the Dam and flowing across the facet partitions,” emergency administration stated in a subsequent Fb put up.

