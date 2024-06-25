Lainey Wilson weighs in on Girl Code dilemmas with Hoda & Jenna

Lainey Wilson weighs in on Girl Code dilemmas with Hoda & Jenna

Within the newest installment of Woman Code, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are joined by nation star Lainey Wilson to weigh in on dilemmas from viewers, together with one lady who deliberate a bachelorette social gathering and now has somebody backing out final minute — and asking for a refund!June 25, 2024

