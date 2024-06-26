Lainey Wilson Taps Miranda Lambert for Collab on New Album: Tracklist

Reigning CMA and ACM entertainer of the yr (and up to date Billboard cowl star) Lainey Wilson is gearing up for the discharge of her upcoming album Whirlwind, out Aug. 23 on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville–and from the seems of the tracklist revealed on Tuesday (June 25), the album will function Wilson teaming up with fellow nation artist Miranda Lambert.

The tracklist for Whirlwind options Lambert on the track “Good Horses,” which they beforehand carried out collectively throughout Wilson’s Las Vegas live performance in December.

“Writing & recording these 14 songs over the previous couple of years has helped me keep grounded in methods you’d by no means imagine,” Wilson captioned her Instagram publish. “This album introduced me again to my roots and made me really feel at dwelling throughout occasions once I couldn’t have been additional away and my greatest hope is that it provides you that very same sense of consolation that it has for me.”

Wilson simply launched the total tracklist for the album, which additionally consists of her new track “4x4xU,” a track she beforehand carried out not solely at her headlining present at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville to kick off her Nation’s Cool Once more Tour, but additionally throughout her latest Bluebird Cafe efficiency in Nashville, the place Wilson joined Put up Malone, Ernest and songwriter Ashley Gorley.

See the total tracklist for Wilson’s Whirlwind and her Instagram publish under: