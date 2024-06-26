Lainey Wilson Reveals ‘Whirlwind’ Track List

Lainey Wilson has revealed the monitor listing for Whirlwind, her follow-up to 2022’s Bell Backside Nation.

“Writing & recording these 14 songs over the previous couple of years has helped me keep grounded in methods you’d by no means imagine,” Wilson captioned an Instagram publish that unveiled the monitor listing. “This album introduced me again to my roots and made me really feel at dwelling throughout instances after I couldn’t have been additional away and my largest hope is that it provides you that very same sense of consolation that it has for me.”

Among the many 14 tracks is a collaboration with Miranda Lambert titled “Good Horses.” It additionally options the tune “4x4xU,” which is about to reach forward of the album, on July 4. “Y’all can pre-save, pre-add, or pre-order it now to get a sneak peek of 4x4xU tomorrow,” she added, teasing Whirlwind’s newest single.

Wilson has beforehand shared Whirlwind singles “Hold Tight Honey” and “Nation’s Cool Once more.” The album, her third studio launch for BBR Music Group, finds the musician teaming up with producer Jay Joyce as soon as once more.

Along with the Whirlwind information, Wilson unleashed the brand new single “Out of Oklahoma” from the soundtrack for Twisters final week. Of her contribution for the soundtrack, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s wild how life throws a theme at you ain’t it, my life the previous few years has felt like a tornado … therefore why I titled my new album Whirlwind.”

She continued: “So after I obtained the chance to write down a tune for the brand new Twisters film, it was a problem I couldn’t go up. Studying Kate’s story, I discovered quite a lot of parallels between our lives. We’re each chasing wild and loopy careers, however they make us really feel one thing and provides us a way of dwelling.”

Whirlwind Observe Record

1. “Hold Up With Jones”

2. “Nation’s Cool Once more”

3. “Good Horses” that includes Miranda Lambert

4. “Damaged Hearts Nonetheless Beat”

5. “Whirlwind”

6. “Name a Cowboy”

7. “Hold Tight Honey”

8. “Bar in Baton Rouge”

9. “Counting Chickens”

10. “4x4xU”

11. “Ring Finger”

12. “Center of It”

13. “Satan Don’t Go There”

14. “Whiskey Coloured Crayon”