Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston skateboards around Paris with bronze medal – NBC Los Angeles

What’s higher than skateboarding in Paris? How about skateboarding in Paris with a bronze medal you simply gained on the Olympics.

That is what Laguna Seashore’s Nyjah Huston did Monday after profitable bronze in a extremely aggressive males’s road ultimate within the French capital. Huston posted POV video of his skate down a Parisian road, bronze medal in hand, in a second of solitude after being within the highlight.

Group USA’s Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston secured podium spots behind Japan’s Yuto Horigome, and each skaters went on to speak about their performances afterward.

No phrases essential.

“That was second for me,” Huston stated. “After all of the media, getting carried out, getting examined, I used to be simply skating down the road and actually simply taking within the second. That video was actually the true road skateboarder in me.

“I am meant to be a skateboarder, and I am so grateful to be a skateboarder. Clearly, getting stuff like that is nice, however simply having the ability to make a residing off of what we completely love essentially the most is the very best half.”

Huston completed third (279.38) behind U.S. teammate Jagger Eaton (281.04), of Cardiff. Japan’s Yuto Horigome (281.14), who efficiently defended his gold medal.

Huston, 29, improved on a seventh-place end in Tokyo.