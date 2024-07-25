Lady Gaga Set to Perform at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Girl Gaga is about to carry out on the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games this Friday, The Hollywood Reporter has realized.

This comes after followers speculated the “Shallow” singer was set to take the stage on the River Seine in Paris, together with different rumored artists, together with Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and French singer Aya Nakamura. Nonetheless, the ceremony’s lineup of performers has principally been saved below wraps.

NBC Information reported earlier this week that rumors elevated after Gaga and Dion have been noticed arriving in Paris forward of the Olympics, a worldwide, multisport competitors. The A Star Is Born actress was seen in social media movies on Monday waving to followers exterior her automobile in France’s capital.

Gaga, a Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer, has been busy the previous few years filming the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, the place she performs Harley Quinn reverse Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker, and headlining her Las Vegas residency present, known as Enigma + Jazz & Piano.

In 2022, she was additionally touring the globe for her seventh headlining live performance tour, The Chromatica Ball, in assist of her sixth studio album Chromatica.

The “Unhealthy Romance” artist’s Olympic opening ceremony efficiency marks her first time on a televised stage since her stripped-down efficiency of “Maintain My Hand” on the ninety fifth Academy Awards final yr. The tune from Prime Gun: Maverick was nominated for greatest authentic tune.

Earlier this week, French newspaper Le Parisien reported that Dion will carry out “L’Hymne à l’amour” by Édith Piaf on the Olympics. This could be the “My Coronary heart Will Go On” singer’s first efficiency since first revealing her Stiff Particular person Syndrome prognosis and canceling her Braveness World Tour.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC starting at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.