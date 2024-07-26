Lady Gaga performs during the Olympic opening ceremony

Woman Gaga kicked off the Olympics opening ceremony performances with a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” on a set of stairs alongside the Seine River.

Surrounded by pink feathers, Gaga’s temporary set was paying homage to her Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas. It additionally appeared to pay tribute to Jeanmaire’s efficiency of the tune on the Ed Sullivan Present. After descending the steps, Gaga kicked on a refrain line and performed on a piano.

The opening ceremony is among the many most bold to this point. Headed by inventive director Thomas Jolly, the occasion runs alongside the Seine River. Olympics officers largely stored the performers beneath wraps forward of the ceremony.

In an Instagram put up, Gaga expressed gratitude for the chance and celebrated Jeanmaire. She additionally shared her love for France and the nation’s tradition.

“Though I’m not a French artist, I’ve at all times felt a really particular reference to French individuals and singing French music—I needed nothing greater than to create a efficiency that might heat the guts of France, have a good time French artwork and music, and on such a momentous event remind everybody of one of the magical cities on earth—Paris,” she wrote in her caption.

French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, one of the common up to date French artists, additionally carried out Friday.

Céline Dion can also be rumored to carry out.

She and Gaga sparked a social media frenzy after they had been noticed in Paris this week. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that Dion can be performing “L’Hymne à l’amour” by the French singer Édith Piaf.

Woman Gaga performs earlier than the opening ceremony. Sina Schuldt / dap by way of Getty Photographs

The Olympics can be the primary time that Dion has carried out stay since she publicly introduced that she had been recognized with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. The neurological dysfunction causes rigidity within the torso and limbs and might induce extreme muscle spasms.

Dion has been open about how the dysfunction has affected her means to regulate her vocal cords and sing. She launched a documentary in June known as “I Am: Céline Dion” that exhibits her experiencing a debilitating muscle spasm.

Dion carried out on the Olympic opening ceremony through the 1996 Atlanta Video games, singing “The Energy of the Dream” alongside composer David Foster and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.