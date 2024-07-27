Lady Gaga Performs At Opening Of The Paris Olympic Games

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 Paris Olympic Video games formally kicked off on Friday with a bit assist from music legend Girl Gaga.

Gaga was readily available to carry out a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” on the banks of the Seine River as a part of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

In response to NBC Information, Gaga appeared amid a swirl of pink feathers for the efficiency, descending a grand staircase impressed by the Grand-Palais, drawing inspiration each from Jeanmaire’s efficiency of the track on the Ed Sullivan Present in 1965 in addition to her personal piano jazz residency in Las Vegas.

Celine Dion, who was rumored within the French media to make her return to the efficiency stage for the primary time since early 2022 amid ongoing well being points, didn’t carry out.

Dion was recognized with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, prompting her to cancel an upcoming tour and a hiatus from performing as she undergoes remedy and remedy for the dysfunction, which causes muscle spasms and makes it troublesome to maneuver the torso and limbs.

The 2024 Summer season Olympics will run from July 26 by Aug. 11.